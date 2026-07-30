Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 30 July

Stock market recap: Indian equity benchmarks staged a strong rebound on Wednesday, with the Sensex climbing 888.68 points to close at 77,654.60 and the Nifty 50 advancing 264.85 points to settle at 24,250.20.
The rally was broad-based, supported by robust June-quarter earnings and optimism ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision, despite mixed global cues and a rebound in Brent crude prices.
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
MAPMYINDIA (Cmp ₹1163.10)
Why it’s recommended: MapmyIndia, officially known as C.E. Info Systems Ltd., is an Indian technology company that provides digital maps, geospatial software, and location-based IoT solutions. After nearly months of decline the stock managed to form a double bottom. The continued rounding at lower levels have given rise to some accumulation that can be considered for a buying opportunity. At 1150 the prices are at the cusp of a strong trended move. With the markets showing some promise of revival yet again. With a strong thrust above there recent value resistance around 1100 could carry the prices higher. Consider going long.