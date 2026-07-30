Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 30 July

SONATASOFTW (Cmp ₹ 317.45)

Why it’s recommended: ⁠ ⁠Sonata Software Limited is an Indian IT services and technology solutions company they provide proprietary Platformation™ framework, strong Microsoft and AWS partnerships, and global delivery model. The stock after a phase of sharp decline in the IT sector and has been performing well after some sharp profit booking in since last few months. The last quarter of 2026 has seen some revival ahead of its Q1 numbers is indicating a promising outlook has seen a sharp upmove unfolding. With an uptick seen in the sector the Relative Strength Index and a possible upmove and is now moving higher. Consider going long.