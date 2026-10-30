Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 30 October

A sigh of relief as the bullish bias returned albeit on the last trading day of the week thus making everyone suspect the future course of action. Currently the trends are showing some solidarity and responding to the news flow. The forthcoming week will be of high importance as the decoding of the newsflow shall emerge.
Indian equity markets staged a strong rebound on October 29, 2026, recovering from the previous session’s weakness as improved global sentiment, easing crude oil prices, and renewed institutional buying boosted investor risk appetite. The Nifty 50 climbed over 1% to close above the crucial 22,900 mark at 22,936.75, while the Sensex surged 905 points to settle at 74,151.04.