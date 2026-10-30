Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 30 October

Outlook for trading

In the last week the market was threatening us with a possible changing pattern- it had more consecutive lower lows for the first time since the April lows. But it managed to save itself the blushes by turning around briskly and then proceeding to punch higher towards 23800 which is an important support zone. But that too didn’t help much as those levels were not held either- and the Nifty came down to test lower levels. All this to-ing and fro-ing has only succeeded in creating a mess on the chart. There has been so much of small range volatility that it has been almost impossible to make out a trend over the past 3weeks. This can be seen on the chart attached.