Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 4 June

Stock market recap: Trends remained under pressure as higher levels continued to attract steady supply. With price action failing to align with expectations, the near-term outlook remains challenging, and conditions are likely to stay difficult in the sessions ahead.
Indian equity markets ended Wednesday on a cautious note, with the Nifty 50 settling at 23,405.60, down 0.33%. Sentiment was weighed down by heightened geopolitical tensions in West Asia, where Iranian missile attacks targeting Bahrain and Kuwait added to regional instability and pushed Brent crude futures toward $97 per barrel.
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
LXCHEM (current market price ₹164.55)
- Why it’s recommended: Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd is a prominent Indian specialty chemicals manufacturer, supplying essential raw materials to the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and packaging industries across more than 30 countries. The stock had been recommended earlier as well in our article and it continues to perform quite robustly. The strong uptrend remains intact and despite some turbulence in the market the dips are used to buy into. As steady volume build-up is seen we can look at how this counter is able to generate steady upward momentum. The reaction from every swing pullback augurs well look to go long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 57.71,
- 52-week high: ₹240.60,
- Volume: 46.59M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹150, resistance at ₹195.
- Risk factors: Raw material price volatility, reliance on a single manufacturing hub, geopolitical and logistics disruptions, and heavy shareholder dilution.
- Buy : above ₹165.
- Stop loss: ₹155.
- Target price: ₹189 (2 Months)
IIFL (current market price ₹498.80)
- Why it’s recommended: IIFL Ltd about is one of India's leading diversified non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) focuses on gold loans, home loans, microfinance, and corporate MSME lending. Post the last quarter numbers the stock fell sharply and the fall began to plateau and show some recovery only towards April 2026. The steady recovery since then forming a rounding pattern has resulted in a strong breakout. With prices moving out of the shadows with the recent Q4 numbers we can now look at some potential upward drift. Go long/
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 18.36,
- 52-week high: ₹674.95,
- Volume: 6.96M.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹430, resistance at ₹600.
- Risk factors: Regulatory compliance, asset quality in unsecured loans, and liquidity constraints.
- Buy : above ₹500
- Stop loss: ₹478
- Target price: ₹550 (2 Months)
JINDALSAW (current market price ₹250.85)
- Why it’s recommended: Jindal SAW Ltd. is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of iron and steel pipe products and pellets. The stock has managed to survive the constant volatility and also taken advantage of the tailwind in this sector. The strong pullbacks into the Tenkan Sen and Kijun Sen lines has seen some steady buying interest that has propelled the stock higher. With the fresh revival in Relative Strength Index (RSI) one can look to go long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 20.42,
- 52-week high: ₹260.20,
- Volume: 4.14M.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹230, resistance at ₹290.
- Risk factors: High commodity price volatility for raw materials like scrap iron and coal, and execution risks tied to government water contracts..
- Buy : above ₹253
- Stop loss: ₹240
- Target price: ₹280 (2 Months)
Stock Market | 3 June
On 3 June, Indian equities slipped in another volatile session, giving up the previous day’s gains as rising crude oil prices and uncertainty over a potential US–Iran peace deal weighed on sentiment.
The benchmarks opened weak and extended losses through the morning, with the Nifty 50 hitting an intraday low of 23,151.50. A mid-session rebound led by auto and banking stocks helped pare some of the decline, but the recovery proved short-lived.
At the close, the Sensex fell 303.67 points, or 0.41%, to 74,346.17, while the Nifty lost 77.95 points, or 0.33%, to settle at 23,405.60. Broader markets also remained under pressure, with the Nifty Midcap 100 index down 0.4% and the Nifty Smallcap 100 easing 0.1%.
The session underscored persistent volatility, with intermittent sectoral resilience failing to offset global uncertainties and commodity-driven headwinds.