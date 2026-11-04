Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 4 November

The week began on a strong note, with the market displaying renewed strength and signaling the potential for further upside. However, the key resistance levels highlighted earlier remain critical, as they are likely to determine the market's next directional move.
On 3 November 2026, Indian equity markets extended their rally for the fourth consecutive session, supported by strong corporate earnings, renewed foreign investor interest, and easing global macro concerns. The Nifty 50 surged 370.05 points or 1.58% to close at 23,810.85, while the Sensex advanced 1,225.07 points or 1.62% to settle at 76,917.85, marking one of the strongest single-day gains in recent weeks.