Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 4 September

Stock market recap: Indian equities extended their losing streak on 3 September 2026, with the Nifty slipping for the fourth straight session despite a positive start. At close, the Sensex fell 417 points to 76,152, while the Nifty lost 41 points to settle at 23,873. Broader markets outperformed, with midcaps rising 0.37% and smallcaps advancing 1.2%.
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
ANANTRAJ (Cmp 628.30)
- Why it’s recommended: Anant Raj Limited is a prominent Indian real estate and infrastructure development company founded in 1969 and headquartered in New Delhi. Since May 2026 the stock has been making slow and steady upward trajectory indicating accumulation as the prices take support at the Kijun Sen lines and are slowly heading higher. The surprise in Q1 numbers has triggered a new wave of upward trajectory and the revival are adding to the buying interest that is generating a upward bias. The long body candle thrust that is seen in the last two trading sessions has been attracting attention. With the Relative Strength Index firmly inching higher , it can lead to some strong upward move in the coming weeks. Go long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio : 89.71,
- 52-week high: ₹2276.75,
- Volume: 494.56K
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹600, resistance at ₹700.
- Risk factors: Geographic Concentration and Data Centre Execution and Guidance Delays.
- Buy: above ₹630.
- Stop loss: ₹605.
- Target price: ₹690 (2 Months)
POLICYBZR (Cmp 1870)
POLICYBZR: Buy above ₹1875, stop ₹1775 target ₹2050 (Multiday)