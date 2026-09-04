Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 4 September

Stock market recap: Indian equities extended their losing streak on 3 September 2026, with the Nifty slipping for the fourth straight session despite a positive start. At close, the Sensex fell 417 points to 76,152, while the Nifty lost 41 points to settle at 23,873. Broader markets outperformed, with midcaps rising 0.37% and smallcaps advancing 1.2%.
Stock market recap: Indian equities extended their losing streak on 3 September 2026, with the Nifty slipping for the fourth straight session despite a positive start. At close, the Sensex fell 417 points to 76,152, while the Nifty lost 41 points to settle at 23,873. Broader markets outperformed, with midcaps rising 0.37% and smallcaps advancing 1.2%.
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
ANANTRAJ (Cmp 628.30)
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
ANANTRAJ (Cmp 628.30)
- Why it’s recommended: Anant Raj Limited is a prominent Indian real estate and infrastructure development company founded in 1969 and headquartered in New Delhi. Since May 2026 the stock has been making slow and steady upward trajectory indicating accumulation as the prices take support at the Kijun Sen lines and are slowly heading higher. The surprise in Q1 numbers has triggered a new wave of upward trajectory and the revival are adding to the buying interest that is generating a upward bias. The long body candle thrust that is seen in the last two trading sessions has been attracting attention. With the Relative Strength Index firmly inching higher , it can lead to some strong upward move in the coming weeks. Go long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio : 89.71,
- 52-week high: ₹2276.75,
- Volume: 494.56K
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹600, resistance at ₹700.
- Risk factors: Geographic Concentration and Data Centre Execution and Guidance Delays.
- Buy: above ₹630.
- Stop loss: ₹605.
- Target price: ₹690 (2 Months)
POLICYBZR (Cmp 1870)
POLICYBZR: Buy above ₹1875, stop ₹1775 target ₹2050 (Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended: PB Fintech Limited, trading under the stock symbol POLICYBZR on the NSE and BSE, is India's largest online insurance aggregator and financial technology company. The recent surge since its Q1 numbers after months of decline has resulted in the prices tread above the cloud resistance. The strong body candle after the recent sideways drift are indicating a strong thrust higher. However, a strong deal combined with the recent revival in the Finance sector helped its upside aspirations. With the prices are reflecting a sustained buying we should consider going long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 193.19,
- 52-week high: ₹1963,
- Volume: 826.27K.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹1800, resistance at ₹2200.
- Risk factors: IRDAI Compliance Overhang, High Customer Acquisition Costs and Healthcare Capital Allocation (PB Health).
- Buy: above ₹1875
- Stop loss: ₹1775
- Target price: ₹2050 (2 Months)
OBEROIRLTY (Cmp 1902)
- Why it’s recommended: Oberoi Realty Limited is a leading Indian real estate development company headquartered in Mumbai, focused on premium residential, commercial, retail, hospitality, and social infrastructure projects. In the last week a strong consolidation has once again given it the thrust as momentum is building from Tenkan Sen and Kijun Sen at lower levels. The strong thrust with volumes pushed prices from important support zones around 1850. As the prices have finally given a closing above it with a long body candle suggesting a strong bullish bias. We can see now that the strong thrust on the back of volumes can augur well for the prices. With the prices reflecting a sustained buying and the Real Estate sector showing strong resilience, we consider going long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 31.95,
- 52-week high: ₹1985,
- Volume: 1.13M.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹1820, resistance at ₹2320.
- Risk factors: Regulatory compliance, financial constraints, operational friction, and market competition.
- Buy: above ₹1905
- Stop loss: ₹1825
- Target price: ₹2075 (2 Months)
Stock Market Today
Indian equities extended their losing streak on 3 September 2026, with the Nifty slipping for the fourth straight session despite a positive start. Softer crude prices and firm global cues lifted the index above 24,000 in early trade, but profit-taking and selling pressure dragged it below 23,900 during the Closing Auction Session. At close, the Sensex fell 417 points to 76,152, while the Nifty lost 41 points to settle at 23,873. Broader markets outperformed, with midcaps rising 0.37% and smallcaps advancing 1.2%.
Sectorally, Realty surged 2.5% and Media gained 1.7%, while Auto, FMCG, IT, and Pharma slipped 0.5% each. Adani Ports, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, BEL, and Asian Paints led the gainers, while Tech Mahindra, Cipla, Bajaj Auto, and M&M declined. Over 180 stocks hit fresh 52-week highs, reflecting strong momentum in select pockets. Technical charts suggest resistance near 24,000, with support around 23,850–23,730, keeping near-term bias cautious.
Outlook for Trading
Nifty has been weaker in comparison and the sustained bearish pressure seen on every rally indicating that it is inclined for some downward bias as the trends are unable to head higher. As sector rotation unfolds, we are reaching a point where the indices have become divergent.
Bank Nifty, however, has been attempting to stage a revival as it continues to hold on to the range. The Nifty Bank index closed at 57,380.60, posting a modest gain of 0.36% after testing highs near 57,753.60. The candlestick pattern for the day reflects selling pressure at higher levels, as the index failed to sustain above its intraday peak. Technically, immediate support lies around 57,200–57,000, which has acted as a recent swing low. A breakdown below this zone could invite further weakness towards 56,500. On the upside, resistance is seen near 57,800–58,000, where repeated rejection has capped momentum.
The RSI currently stands at 48.37, with its moving average around 50, signalling neutral momentum and indecision among traders. Overall, the index remains in a consolidation phase, with sideways movement dominating. A decisive move beyond 58,000 or below 57,000 will likely determine the next directional trend, making these levels crucial for traders to watch in the near term.
Meanwhile, the current scenario has been really muted as Nifty is struggling to remain above 23950, which is the immediate resistance for some bullish revival as well as the max pain point that will continue to halt any progress. With the Open Interest data clearly indicating a hurdle at higher levels, one should keep tracking a 30-minute range breakout on Friday and above this level for creating some long.
As indices are not showing much enthusiasm to rise, one should look to participate in some stock-specific action.
Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.
Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.