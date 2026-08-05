Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 5 August

As a rebound is in progress the resistances continue to remain at 24,800 with the Max Pain Point remaining at 24,550 that will come in contention as possibility of a rebound is unfolding. The levels around 24,300 would continue to hold the selling at bay. A closing move above this area is needed hence it would be a testing phase for the trends ahead. The heavy Put writing at 24,450 is now holding the fort for the bullish camp. The Put Call Ratio (PCR) is slightly above 1 in Nifty as well as BankNifty highlighting that an attempt is being made produce a rebound by the bullish camp.