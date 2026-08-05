Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 5 August

Indian markets ended lower on 4 August 2026, snapping a four-day winning streak as profit booking and volatility ahead of the weekly derivatives expiry weighed on sentiment. The rollout of NSE's revised Closing Auction Session (CAS) and caution before the RBI policy decision also kept investors on edge.
The Sensex fell 210 points, or 0.27%, to 78,428.95, while the Nifty declined 159 points, or 0.64%, to 24,614.90. With the RBI policy now behind us, market participants will closely watch whether Bank Nifty can lead the next phase of the market's recovery, especially as the recent CAS changes have altered trading dynamics around the opening and closing sessions.