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Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 5 June

Raja Venkatraman
8 min read5 Jun 2026, 06:00 AM IST
5th June 2026: Best stocks to buy or sell ft. Raja Venkatraman, Co-founder, NeoTrader
Summary

Market expert Raja Venkatraman shares his top stock picks for 5 June. Here’s his technical outlook and trade strategy.

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Stock market recap: After a weak start, the market staged a modest recovery, finding support and attempting to push higher. Improving sentiment and visible sector rotation suggest that upward momentum could build in the near term.

Stock market recap: After a weak start, the market staged a modest recovery, finding support and attempting to push higher. Improving sentiment and visible sector rotation suggest that upward momentum could build in the near term.

The Indian equity markets concluded today's session with a marginal positive bias as Nifty 50 gained 10.95 points to finish at 23,416.55. Despite intraday volatility, which saw the index swing between a low of 23,247 and a high of 23,465, the broader market sentiment remained cautiously optimistic.

The Indian equity markets concluded today's session with a marginal positive bias as Nifty 50 gained 10.95 points to finish at 23,416.55. Despite intraday volatility, which saw the index swing between a low of 23,247 and a high of 23,465, the broader market sentiment remained cautiously optimistic.

Also Read | Physics Wallah looks to unwind FinZ lending bet days after ₹120 crore infusion

Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:

RTNINDIA (current market price 38.84)

  • Why it’s recommended: RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd (NSE: RTNINDIA) is the flagship growth vehicle for the RattanIndia Group, focusing on technology-led, new-age businesses. The stock after a sharp decline since September 2025 has formed an accumulation pattern leading to a Cup and handle pattern that augurs well for the prices. The recent breakout clearly spells some momentum to the upside. As steady volume build-up is seen we can look initiating long.
  • Key metrics:
    • 52-week high: 69.70,
    • Volume: 27.62M
  • Technical analysis: Support at 150, resistance at 195.
  • Risk factors: Heavy cash burn in early-stage growth verticals, small-cap volatility, and severe sensitivity to regulatory and policy shifts.
  • Buy : above 39.
  • Stop loss: 37.
  • Target price: 44 (2 Months)

Also Read | How the West Asia crisis helped IndiGo reclaim top overseas carrier spot

MMTC (current market price 68.31)

  • Why it’s recommended: MMTC Ltd is one of the largest international trading companies and non-oil importers in Asia. Post the last quarter numbers the stock is seing some buying interest develop. A long body candle formation with volume despite uncertain market scenario indicates an attempt to rebound. The steady recovery since then forming a rounding pattern has resulted in a strong breakout. With prices moving out of the shadows with the recent Q4 numbers we can now look at some potential upward drift.
  • Key metrics:
    • P/E: 48.32,
    • 52-week high: 78.30,
    • Volume: 45.72M.
  • Technical analysis: Support at 60, resistance at 80.
  • Risk factors: Regulatory compliance, asset quality in unsecured loans, and liquidity constraints.
  • Buy : above 69
  • Stop loss: 65
  • Target price: 76 (2 Months)

Also Read | Will India’s economy feel the heat if the monsoon falls short?

USHAMART (current market price 519.80)

  • Why it’s recommended: Usha Martin Ltd is a leading Indian multinational manufacturer of specialty steel wires, LRPC strands, and wire ropes. The stock has managed to survive the constant volatility and also taken advantage of the tailwind in this sector. The stock made a nice rounding pattern and is generating demand on every pullbacks into the Tenkan Sen and Kijun Sen lines has seen some steady buying interest that has propelled the stock higher. With the fresh revival in Relative Strength Index (RSI) one can look to go long.
  • Key metrics:
    • P/E: 41.92,
    • 52-week high: 260.20,
    • Volume: 1.58M.
  • Technical analysis: Support at 480, resistance at 650.
  • Risk factors: Cyclical end-market demand, foreign exchange (forex) exposure and company faces stiff competition from international peers.
  • Buy : above 525
  • Stop loss: 495
  • Target price: 580 (2 Months)

Also Read | Mint Explainer | Why has the US proposed fresh tariffs on India?

Stock Market | 4 June

On 4 June, equity benchmarks ended marginally higher after a volatile session, with broader markets leading gains and banking stocks sustaining momentum. The Sensex rose 14 points to close at 74,360, while the Nifty added 11 points to finish at 23,417. The Nifty Bank index advanced for a third straight session, climbing 122 points to 54,308, supported by gains in ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Canara Bank.

Broader participation remained strong, with the midcap index surging 279 points to 60,967 and the advance-decline ratio at 3:2. Titan was a key driver, rising over 3% after outlining ambitious FY30 jewellery targets. Oil marketing companies gained as Brent crude slipped below $96 per barrel, while upstream players lagged. Power, education and EV-linked stocks also saw buying interest, whereas metals weighed on sentiment, with NALCO falling over 5%.

Among the Sensex constituents, top gainers included Titan, ITC, SBI and Adani Enterprises, while Infosys, Hindalco and UltraTech Cement were among the laggards.

Outlook for Trading

Volatility continues to weigh on market sentiment. Despite some clarity emerging around resistance levels, the broader trend remains challenged on both sides. While the Nifty is attempting to hold higher levels, persistent selling pressure continues to cap every recovery attempt. For now, the 23,200 zone remains a key level to watch. Even as the index has held support zones through the week, the overall stance remains cautiously bullish as we move forward.

As highlighted earlier, a potential revival was visible after the formation of a long-legged doji, supported by gap-up levels. The 23,200 region continues to act as a base for any recovery attempt. For a stronger grip on momentum, a sustained move above 23,500 would be an early sign of improvement.

While broader trends remain buoyant, the market may still look for a catalyst-led revival, potentially after the RBI policy, if fresh triggers emerge. The recent dip into support zones attracted buying interest, and the RSI holding near the 30 level is now hinting at a possible upward turn.

Options data also suggests a mild shift in tone, with the Max Pain level moving to 23,450 and the PCR staying comfortably above 1, indicating that selling pressure has eased. After the bearish bias seen earlier in the week, the market appears to be stabilising, with signs of gradual improvement, though caution remains warranted as trends evolve.

While index direction remains unclear, stock-specific action continues to stay active. It would be prudent to avoid fresh short positions in the Nifty and wait for clearer confirmation, especially as the index attempts to sustain above 23,300. A sustained hold above this level would further reinforce improving bullish conviction.

Also Read | Why Devina Mehra keeps 85% of her portfolio outside India

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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Topics

Meet the Author

Raja Venkatraman

Raja Venkatraman is the co-founder of NeoTrader, where he heads the training division. He conducts bRead more

oth offline and live market workshops, seminars, and webinars. He has been working under the guidance of Dr C K Narayan, his mentor and founder of Growth Avenues, for more than 20 years. He is an active trader in multiple asset classes, and actively shares his views on YouTube, blogs at NeoTrader, and on reputed news channels and websites. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

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Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsRaja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 5 June

Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 5 June

Raja Venkatraman
8 min read5 Jun 2026, 06:00 AM IST
5th June 2026: Best stocks to buy or sell ft. Raja Venkatraman, Co-founder, NeoTrader
Summary

Market expert Raja Venkatraman shares his top stock picks for 5 June. Here’s his technical outlook and trade strategy.

Gift this article

Stock market recap: After a weak start, the market staged a modest recovery, finding support and attempting to push higher. Improving sentiment and visible sector rotation suggest that upward momentum could build in the near term.

Stock market recap: After a weak start, the market staged a modest recovery, finding support and attempting to push higher. Improving sentiment and visible sector rotation suggest that upward momentum could build in the near term.

The Indian equity markets concluded today's session with a marginal positive bias as Nifty 50 gained 10.95 points to finish at 23,416.55. Despite intraday volatility, which saw the index swing between a low of 23,247 and a high of 23,465, the broader market sentiment remained cautiously optimistic.

The Indian equity markets concluded today's session with a marginal positive bias as Nifty 50 gained 10.95 points to finish at 23,416.55. Despite intraday volatility, which saw the index swing between a low of 23,247 and a high of 23,465, the broader market sentiment remained cautiously optimistic.

Also Read | Physics Wallah looks to unwind FinZ lending bet days after ₹120 crore infusion

Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:

RTNINDIA (current market price 38.84)

  • Why it’s recommended: RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd (NSE: RTNINDIA) is the flagship growth vehicle for the RattanIndia Group, focusing on technology-led, new-age businesses. The stock after a sharp decline since September 2025 has formed an accumulation pattern leading to a Cup and handle pattern that augurs well for the prices. The recent breakout clearly spells some momentum to the upside. As steady volume build-up is seen we can look initiating long.
  • Key metrics:
    • 52-week high: 69.70,
    • Volume: 27.62M
  • Technical analysis: Support at 150, resistance at 195.
  • Risk factors: Heavy cash burn in early-stage growth verticals, small-cap volatility, and severe sensitivity to regulatory and policy shifts.
  • Buy : above 39.
  • Stop loss: 37.
  • Target price: 44 (2 Months)

Also Read | How the West Asia crisis helped IndiGo reclaim top overseas carrier spot

MMTC (current market price 68.31)

  • Why it’s recommended: MMTC Ltd is one of the largest international trading companies and non-oil importers in Asia. Post the last quarter numbers the stock is seing some buying interest develop. A long body candle formation with volume despite uncertain market scenario indicates an attempt to rebound. The steady recovery since then forming a rounding pattern has resulted in a strong breakout. With prices moving out of the shadows with the recent Q4 numbers we can now look at some potential upward drift.
  • Key metrics:
    • P/E: 48.32,
    • 52-week high: 78.30,
    • Volume: 45.72M.
  • Technical analysis: Support at 60, resistance at 80.
  • Risk factors: Regulatory compliance, asset quality in unsecured loans, and liquidity constraints.
  • Buy : above 69
  • Stop loss: 65
  • Target price: 76 (2 Months)

Also Read | Will India’s economy feel the heat if the monsoon falls short?

USHAMART (current market price 519.80)

  • Why it’s recommended: Usha Martin Ltd is a leading Indian multinational manufacturer of specialty steel wires, LRPC strands, and wire ropes. The stock has managed to survive the constant volatility and also taken advantage of the tailwind in this sector. The stock made a nice rounding pattern and is generating demand on every pullbacks into the Tenkan Sen and Kijun Sen lines has seen some steady buying interest that has propelled the stock higher. With the fresh revival in Relative Strength Index (RSI) one can look to go long.
  • Key metrics:
    • P/E: 41.92,
    • 52-week high: 260.20,
    • Volume: 1.58M.
  • Technical analysis: Support at 480, resistance at 650.
  • Risk factors: Cyclical end-market demand, foreign exchange (forex) exposure and company faces stiff competition from international peers.
  • Buy : above 525
  • Stop loss: 495
  • Target price: 580 (2 Months)

Also Read | Mint Explainer | Why has the US proposed fresh tariffs on India?

Stock Market | 4 June

On 4 June, equity benchmarks ended marginally higher after a volatile session, with broader markets leading gains and banking stocks sustaining momentum. The Sensex rose 14 points to close at 74,360, while the Nifty added 11 points to finish at 23,417. The Nifty Bank index advanced for a third straight session, climbing 122 points to 54,308, supported by gains in ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Canara Bank.

Broader participation remained strong, with the midcap index surging 279 points to 60,967 and the advance-decline ratio at 3:2. Titan was a key driver, rising over 3% after outlining ambitious FY30 jewellery targets. Oil marketing companies gained as Brent crude slipped below $96 per barrel, while upstream players lagged. Power, education and EV-linked stocks also saw buying interest, whereas metals weighed on sentiment, with NALCO falling over 5%.

Among the Sensex constituents, top gainers included Titan, ITC, SBI and Adani Enterprises, while Infosys, Hindalco and UltraTech Cement were among the laggards.

Outlook for Trading

Volatility continues to weigh on market sentiment. Despite some clarity emerging around resistance levels, the broader trend remains challenged on both sides. While the Nifty is attempting to hold higher levels, persistent selling pressure continues to cap every recovery attempt. For now, the 23,200 zone remains a key level to watch. Even as the index has held support zones through the week, the overall stance remains cautiously bullish as we move forward.

As highlighted earlier, a potential revival was visible after the formation of a long-legged doji, supported by gap-up levels. The 23,200 region continues to act as a base for any recovery attempt. For a stronger grip on momentum, a sustained move above 23,500 would be an early sign of improvement.

While broader trends remain buoyant, the market may still look for a catalyst-led revival, potentially after the RBI policy, if fresh triggers emerge. The recent dip into support zones attracted buying interest, and the RSI holding near the 30 level is now hinting at a possible upward turn.

Options data also suggests a mild shift in tone, with the Max Pain level moving to 23,450 and the PCR staying comfortably above 1, indicating that selling pressure has eased. After the bearish bias seen earlier in the week, the market appears to be stabilising, with signs of gradual improvement, though caution remains warranted as trends evolve.

While index direction remains unclear, stock-specific action continues to stay active. It would be prudent to avoid fresh short positions in the Nifty and wait for clearer confirmation, especially as the index attempts to sustain above 23,300. A sustained hold above this level would further reinforce improving bullish conviction.

Also Read | Why Devina Mehra keeps 85% of her portfolio outside India

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Raja Venkatraman

Raja Venkatraman is the co-founder of NeoTrader, where he heads the training division. He conducts bRead more

oth offline and live market workshops, seminars, and webinars. He has been working under the guidance of Dr C K Narayan, his mentor and founder of Growth Avenues, for more than 20 years. He is an active trader in multiple asset classes, and actively shares his views on YouTube, blogs at NeoTrader, and on reputed news channels and websites. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsRaja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 5 June
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