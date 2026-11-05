Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 5 November

The week began on a strong note, with the market displaying renewed strength and signaling the potential for further upside. However, the key resistance levels highlighted earlier remain critical, as they are likely to determine the market's next directional move.
On 4 November 2026, Indian equity markets extended their winning streak for the fifth consecutive session, supported by broad-based buying, easing crude oil prices, and sustained foreign institutional inflows. The Sensex advanced 383.55 points or 0.50% to close at 77,301.40, while the Nifty gained 149.75 points or 0.63% to settle at 23,960.60, ending near the psychological 24,000 mark.