Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 5 November

: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) is India's largest private port operator and an integrated transport utility company part of the Adani Group. After a some major consolidation from May 2026 the prices have been recovering from lower levels forming a rounding pattern. The Q2 results have been absorbed and is now showing some volume led surge we can see the prices scaling higher . The long body candles coupled with some strong participation has seen it form a new high. Now with the Relative Strength Index shows that the prices have moved beyond important threshold , go long.