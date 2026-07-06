Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 6 July

Stock market recap: Market benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, extended gains for the third consecutive session on Friday, 3 July, with IT and pharma stocks as the top gainers, amid mixed global cues.
The Sensex ended 262 points, or 0.34%, higher at 77,763.91, while the Nifty 50 rose by 95 points, or 0.39%, to end at 24,270.85.
Mid and small-cap segments underperformed; the Nifty Midcap 100 index slipped by 0.19%, while the Smallcap 100 index inched up by 0.04%.
With three consecutive sessions of gains, the Sensex has risen by nearly 1,300 points, or 1.7%. Nifty 50 has risen by more than 400 points, or 1.7% in three days.
For the week, the Sensex and the Nifty have risen by almost 1% each, extending gains for the fourth consecutive week.