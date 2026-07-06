Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 6 July

The mood is definitely bullish and the swift advance from near 23000 towards 24300 has been quite overwhelming. The time for reacting to this volatile rise in a matter of one month has been quite swift. Hence, we would advocate that we are entering a phase where there is possibility where the factors that are aiding the positive market sentiment like cooling down of oil prices, AI rally taking a pause and the onset of monsoon that could blow some encouraging tailwinds in the favour of the bullish camp.