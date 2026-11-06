Stock Market Recap: On 5 November 2026, Indian equity markets witnessed a powerful rally, extending their winning streak to six consecutive sessions as improving global cues, falling crude oil prices, and sustained foreign institutional buying fueled broad-based optimism. The Nifty surged 576 points or 2.40% to close at 24,536.60, while the Sensex soared 2,008.61 points or 2.60% to settle at 79,310.01, marking one of the strongest single-day gains in recent months. The rally was supported by easing concerns over inflation after Brent crude slipped below the $100-per-barrel mark and renewed confidence following positive global market developments.
Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 6 November
SummaryMarket expert Raja Venkatraman shares his top stock picks for today, 6 November. Here’s his technical outlook and trade strategy.
Stock Market Recap: On 5 November 2026, Indian equity markets witnessed a powerful rally, extending their winning streak to six consecutive sessions as improving global cues, falling crude oil prices, and sustained foreign institutional buying fueled broad-based optimism. The Nifty surged 576 points or 2.40% to close at 24,536.60, while the Sensex soared 2,008.61 points or 2.60% to settle at 79,310.01, marking one of the strongest single-day gains in recent months. The rally was supported by easing concerns over inflation after Brent crude slipped below the $100-per-barrel mark and renewed confidence following positive global market developments.
About the Author
Raja Venkatraman is the co-founder of NeoTrader, where he heads the training division. He conducts both offline and live market workshops, seminars, and webinars. He has been working under the guidance of Dr C K Narayan, his mentor and founder of Growth Avenues, for more than 20 years. He is an active trader in multiple asset classes, and actively shares his views on YouTube, blogs at NeoTrader, and on reputed news channels and websites. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.
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