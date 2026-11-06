Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 6 November

The sharp six-session rally has significantly improved the overall market structure, with higher highs and higher lows firmly in place. However, given the proximity to a major resistance zone and elevated momentum readings, some consolidation or profit booking cannot be ruled out in the near term. Immediate support is now seen in the 24,000–24,200 region, while a sustained breakout above 24,800 could open the door for a move towards 25,200–25,500. Overall, the trend remains decisively bullish, and any corrective pullbacks are likely to attract fresh buying interest as long as key support levels remain intact.