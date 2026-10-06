Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 6 October

Redington Ltd is a major global technology distributor and supply chain solutions provider headquartered in Chennai. Since April, every dip in this stock has seen some demand coming in helping revive prices. This counter has been in a steady uptrend. The last few months the stock has shown some strong push to the upside and every dip in the prices have been brief to resume its upward journey. Despite volatile market conditions and profit booking, the stock has managed to form higher lows and the strong action with volumes seen this week highlights steady buying. With the Relative Strength Index (RSI) not giving up the 60 levels, we can expect the upward drive to continue.