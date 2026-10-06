Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 6 October

Stock market recap: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty ended higher on Monday, rebounding from a spell of heavy selling as easing oil-supply concerns and positive global cues lifted investor sentiment.
Softer-than-expected US jobs data also eased fears of further monetary tightening by the US Federal Reserve, supporting gains across global markets.
The Sensex rose 472.77 points, or 0.66%, to settle at 72,382.47, while the broader Nifty advanced 133.80 points, or 0.60%, to close at 22,555.75.
On the Sensex, ITC, Eternal, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, Adani Ports, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries and Larsen & Toubro were among the major gainers.