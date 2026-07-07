Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 7 July

On the daily charts, Nifty's previously discussed bearish divergence continues to curtail aggregate price action. Last week's strong upward drive failed to hold, and the subsequent sharp decline caught everyone by surprise. Fortunately, the anticipated move below 23,800 was quickly nullified, allowing a gradual bullish recovery to filter back into the market. Over the last few days, we have witnessed steady supply at higher levels, making the 24,100–24,150 zone crucial immediate support that must hold. Because the overall sentiment leans positive, the market has turned into a "buy on dips, sell on rallies" playground, allowing participants to open up to momentum investing alongside core trading.