Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 7 July

The sluggish pace of the market recovery is testing investors' patience. While the prevailing downtrend keeps overall gains capped, the underlying hope for a rebound from these lower levels remains intact—the momentum is simply taking longer than expected to build.
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman
SIGNATURE (current price: ₹788.75)
Buy above ₹790, stop ₹745; target ₹890 (multiday)
- Why it’s recommended: Gurugram-based developer Signature Global—which spans affordable, mid-segment, and premium housing across Northern India—is benefiting from the real estate sector's recent revival. As beaten-down property stocks begin to rally, this counter is flashing positive signals. A long-bodied candle backed by strong trading volume indicates that the stock is gaining upward momentum following aggressive buying at lower levels. Expect a slow and steady upward move over the next few days. Go long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 682.97,
- 52-week high: ₹1294,
- Volume: 842.39K
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹700, resistance at ₹950.
- Risk factors: Vulnerability to government subsidy changes, volatility in global raw material prices, and agro-climatic disruptions like poor monsoons.
- Buy: above ₹790.
- Stop loss: ₹745.
- Target price: ₹890 (2 months)
MANAPPURAM (current price: ₹346.10)
Buy above ₹347, stop ₹333, target ₹377 (multiday)
- Why it’s recommended: Manappuram Finance Ltd.—a leading gold-loan-focused NBFC headquartered in Kerala—is flashing strong bullish signals. The stock has broken past a crucial resistance zone around the ₹330 level, highlighting strong upward bias. Backed by a broader market recovery, this steady climb has accelerated into a swift breakout, indicating a robust upward trajectory. Traders can look to ride this building momentum for higher targets.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio : 21.34,
- 52-week high: ₹335.35,
- Volume: 10.94M.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹325, resistance at ₹450.
- Risk factors: Underlying gold price volatility and regulatory intervention. These challenges are compounded by asset quality stress across its diversified non-gold portfolios and intense cost-of-fund pressures.
- Buy: above ₹347
- Stop loss: ₹333
- Target price: ₹377 (2 Months)
EIHOTEL (current price: ₹334.40)
Buy above ₹337, stop ₹322, target ₹375 (multiday)
- Why it’s recommended: EIH Ltd, the flagship company of the luxury hospitality major Oberoi Group, is showing strong technical promise. Following a period of consolidation, the counter has rebounded smartly from its June 2026 lows, tracking a broader revival across the hospitality sector. The stock has formed a classic rounding bottom pattern and entered a swift upward trajectory, well-supported by a recovering market. Traders can look to position for a continued move higher as this positive momentum builds.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio: 38.83,
- 52-week high: ₹434.80,
- Volume: 265.50K.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹300, resistance at ₹600.
- Risk factors: Recent governance controversies, high exposure to unsecured loans, and vulnerability to central bank regulations.
- Buy : above ₹337
- Stop loss: ₹322
- Target price: ₹375 (2 months)
Stock market update
Indian equities extended their winning run for the fourth straight session on Monday, July 6, 2026, buoyed by broad-based buying across sectors. Optimism around improving monsoon prospects, renewed foreign inflows, easing geopolitical tensions, and softer crude prices kept sentiment upbeat. After a firm start, indices held gains through the day, with late buying pushing them near session highs. The Sensex closed 521 points higher at 78,285.07, while the Nifty added 159 points to finish at 24,430.35. Midcaps rose 0.4% and smallcaps gained 0.7%, in line with benchmarks.