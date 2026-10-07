Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 7 October

Weekly expiry did bring about some cheer, as the current trends in the market clearly established the way ahead as the hurdles were overcome. We need to accept the volatility that is unfolding every time we step forward to trade. Slow but steady as market tries to limp out of this situation.
On 5 October 2026, Indian equities staged a notable rebound, with FMCG, energy, and banking stocks leading the recovery after weeks of persistent declines. The Sensex closed at 72,382.47, up 472.77 points or 0.66%, while the Nifty 50 settled at 22,555.75, gaining 133.80 points or 0.60%.