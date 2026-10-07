Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 7 October

Weekly expiry did bring about some cheer, as the current trends in the market clearly established the way ahead as the hurdles were overcome. We need to accept the volatility that is unfolding every time we step forward to trade. Slow but steady as market tries to limp out of this situation.
Weekly expiry did bring about some cheer, as the current trends in the market clearly established the way ahead as the hurdles were overcome. We need to accept the volatility that is unfolding every time we step forward to trade. Slow but steady as market tries to limp out of this situation.
On 5 October 2026, Indian equities staged a notable rebound, with FMCG, energy, and banking stocks leading the recovery after weeks of persistent declines. The Sensex closed at 72,382.47, up 472.77 points or 0.66%, while the Nifty 50 settled at 22,555.75, gaining 133.80 points or 0.60%.
On 5 October 2026, Indian equities staged a notable rebound, with FMCG, energy, and banking stocks leading the recovery after weeks of persistent declines. The Sensex closed at 72,382.47, up 472.77 points or 0.66%, while the Nifty 50 settled at 22,555.75, gaining 133.80 points or 0.60%.
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
GLAND (Cmp 3006.10)
GLAND: Buy above ₹3010, stop ₹2910 target ₹3325 (Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended: Gland Pharma Limited is a prominent Hyderabad-based generic injectables and contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) situated in Hyderabad. Since mid-August the stock has spent lot of time consolidation marked by periodic profit booking. After prices taking supports at the Tenkan Sen and Kijun Sen we can see the a strong thrust from lower levels has been encouraging. A strong thrust always attract some buying interest. With the Relative Strength Index(RSI) showing a strong rebound from RSI 50 levels Directional Index after a pullback is seen crossing important thresholds, it can lead to some strong upward move in the coming weeks. Go long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio : 35.35,
- 52-week high: ₹3041.95,
- Volume: 1.62M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹2800, resistance at ₹3500.
- Risk factors: Stringent regulatory inspections by the USFDA, heightened pricing pressures in the core injectable market, and potential turnaround delays.
- Buy : above ₹3010.
- Stop loss: ₹2910.
- Target price: ₹3325 (2 Months)
SAGILITY (Cmp 43.88)
SAGILITY: Buy above ₹44, stop ₹41.50 target ₹48.50 (Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended: Sagility is a technology-enabled, pure-play healthcare business process management (BPM) and services provider headquartered in Bengaluru, India. Since July 2026 every dip in this stock has seen some demand coming in helping the prices revive. This counter has been in a steady uptrend. The recent decline seen in this counter into the Kumo cloud has found some strong demand to the upside. Despite the volatile market conditions to form higher lows and the strong action with volumes seen this week highlights steady buying at despite the market situation. With the Relative Strength Index (RSI) not giving up the RSI 60 levels we can expect the upward drive to continue.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio : 62.09,
- 52-week high: ₹57.90,
- Volume: 8.24M.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹40, resistance at ₹47.
- Risk factors: Razor-thin operating margins, heavy vendor concentration and intensive working capital demands.
- Buy : above ₹44
- Stop loss: ₹41.50
- Target price: ₹48.50 (2 Months)
PETRONET (Cmp 297.50)
PETRONET: Buy above ₹298, stop ₹288 target ₹325(Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended: Petronet LNG Limited is India's premier liquefied natural gas (LNG) importer and a prominent energy joint venture. A sharp trend in this counter showed more promise as the prices remained firm despite turbulent market scenario. The support offered by Tenkan Sen and Kijun Sen that has created an opportunity for re-entry. The steady move seen in Relative Strength Index (RSI) from the neutral region around 50 zone holding good indicates that we can expect the upward drive to continue.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio : 10.80,
- 52-week high: ₹326.40,
- Volume: 5.1M.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹280, resistance at ₹975.
- Risk factors: Geopolitical & Supply Concentration Risk and Terminal Underutilization Risk .
- Buy : above ₹298
- Stop loss: ₹288
- Target price: ₹325 (2 Months)
Stock market recap
All broad market indices ended in the green, with FMCG emerging as the top sectoral gainer, rising 1.67%, followed by telecom, consumer durables, and financial services.
On the flip side, healthcare stocks lagged. Heavyweights such as ITC, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, Reliance, Bharti Airtel, and TCS were among the key gainers, while HCL Tech, Infosys, Sun Pharma, and Asian Paints slipped. Analysts noted that easing crude prices near $102 per barrel and softer US jobs data provided relief, reducing fears of aggressive Fed tightening.
Technically, Nifty reclaimed the 22,500 mark, with resistance seen at 22,650–22,800 and support at 22,400–22,350, suggesting the rebound is more of a relief rally than a confirmed trend reversal. Persistent FII selling and elevated US bond yields remain key overhangs.
Outlook for trading
Strong undercurrent on Tuesday helped the Nifty survive the volatility of the market and ensured that the rise sustained above critical support zones as the market was whipped around quite a bit. At the moment the global trends remain the key drivers of the sentiment. There really isn’t much by way of local news flow to contain the volatility induced.
A follow-through seen to the lower shadows seen on Monday to close on the positive side ensured that the bullish vibes extended into the next day. Trading therefore was quite difficult thru the week and it would have been a wonder if one came out largely unscathed in the week. As one can see the Daily charts the prices have tread into strong supports and with the encouraging newsflow would look to seek help of at the current close and will need more tailwinds that can fuel more upside.
A sideways action had forced us to reconsider the trends as market have been struggling to show some revival. However, the lower levels seen at the start of the month should see the selling tapering off . As the last few days have been showing a higher low, we can conclude that the bullish momentum is making a comeback. We should note that the supplies at higher level continues to test the confidence but the recovery that is emerging swiftly from lower levels is signalling that the recent highs will once again could be challenged. The attempts continue to emerge as the market tries to carve out a bullish possibility.
Nifty has managed to hold itself above the 22200 zone effectively that we have been mentioning and will now have to graduate to move above 23000 that has now opened door towards 23100 which acts as the next big hurdle as the immediate resistance for some bullish moves. With the Open Interest data clearly indicating a revival one should keep tracking a 30-minute range breakout on trading continues to be an important metric for creating some longs. One should keep looking at every dip as a buying opportunity.
The start of the week underscored a clear tug-of-war between bargain hunters and persistent global headwinds. While frontline indices attempted a rebound early on, sustained foreign investor selling and weakness across key sectors capped the upside. Sellers continue to dominate the broader trend, making any recovery fragile. In this environment, selective buying remains the prudent approach, with traders advised to focus on stock-specific opportunities rather than aggressive index-level exposure.
Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.
Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.