Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 7 September

The Nifty Daily charts clearly reveals the rally seen few weeks ago is clearly witnessing exhaustion as the index is slipping into consolidation with formation of long body negative candle that is dragging the markets lower. The steady decline seen here is resulting in the market losing its strength. We observe that the momentum to the downside is gaining strength and possibility of levels around 23800 could be in danger in the coming week. Currently we don’t have any market moving news flow. Perhaps things may look up in the second half of this month with the onset of monsoon. Till then it’s a very stock specific action so it’s better to play the cards with an air of caution. Play it for a rally and that too a limited one for now. This means, participation with profit taking.