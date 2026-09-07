Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 7 September

Stock market recap: Benchmark indices recovered on Friday, snapping a four-day losing streak as gains in metal, private banking and oil and gas stocks, along with a firm trend in global markets, lifted investor sentiment.
The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 362.57 points, or 0.48%, to settle at 76,515.43, with 20 constituents ending higher and 10 lower. The broader NSE Nifty rose 24.25 points, or 0.10%, to 23,897.70.
On the Sensex, Tata Steel, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance, Trent, Adani Ports, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, UltraTech Cement, Titan, Mahindra & Mahindra and Hindustan Unilever were the major gainers.
For the week, domestic equities ended about 1% lower, as elevated global bond yields and expectations of tighter US monetary policy weighed on investor sentiment and foreign flows.