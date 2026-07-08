Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 8 July

Stock market recap: Stock market benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, snapped their four-day winning streak on Tuesday, 7 July, due to profit booking as fresh strikes between the US and Iran drove up crude oil prices, weighing on sentiment.
The Sensex dropped 104 points, or 0.13%, to end at 78,180.72, while the Nifty 50 shed 32 points, or 0.13%, to finish at 24,398.70.
Selling was seen across segments, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices also ending lower, down 0.30% and 0.55%, respectively.
The overall market capitalization of BSE-listed firms dropped to below ₹480 trillion on Tuesday from ₹482.3 trillion in the previous session.