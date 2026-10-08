Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 8 October

RBI policy did bring about a brief revival only to disappoint by the end of the day. The continued lack of clarity is now proving to be a challenge as far as the index trading is concerned. However, when we look at the overall trends, we now find that we could continue to participate in mid and small caps.
On 7 October 2026, Indian equities slipped as investors turned cautious following the Reserve Bank of India’s 25 bps repo-rate hike to 5.50% and its shift towards calibrated tightening. The Nifty 50 closed at 22,603.05, down 173 points or 0.76%, while the Sensex ended at 72,638.70, losing 429 points or 0.59%.