Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 8 September

Outlook for trading

Markets have managed to hold their ground, extending a multi-day rebound that offers a sense of hope as the key 24,000 level continues to hold. Unlike last week, this week saw broader market indices show some solidarity. However, despite this revival, we are not yet out of the woods, and this could prove to be an intermittent rally. Upcoming domestic and global triggers are expected to drive market sentiment in the week ahead. Movement last week was largely driven by short covering, with global markets closed and lacking clear direction. Volatility will remain a constant factor and will take time to stabilize.