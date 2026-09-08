Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 8 September

Continued selling pressure kept market participants from staging a recovery on Monday. With key support levels breached, investors must re-evaluate the market landscape before deciding on their next move.
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman
CORDELIA (current price: ₹109.08)
Buy above ₹110, stop ₹102, target ₹124 (Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended: Cordelia Cruises (operated by listed entity Waterways Leisure Tourism Ltd.) is India's premier domestic ocean cruise operator, known for pioneering a culturally rooted cruise experience across the Indian subcontinent. Since July 2026, the stock has followed a steady upward trajectory, signaling accumulation as prices consistently take support near the Kijun-Sen line. An August stock split provided further momentum, while strong thrusts in an otherwise lackluster market reflect resilient buying interest. The long-bodied candle pattern over the last two trading sessions has drawn renewed technical attention. With the Average Directional Index (ADX) steadily rising, the stock shows a strong upward bias that could fuel a sharp continuation in the coming weeks. Go long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio : 42.36,
- 52-week high: ₹109.50,
- Volume: 3.04M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹100, resistance at ₹125.
- Risk factors: Single-vessel operation, low occupancy on routes and rising debt levels.
- Buy: above ₹110.
- Stop loss: ₹102.
- Target price: ₹124 (2 Months)
TITAGARH (current price: ₹896.45)
Buy above ₹903, stop ₹855, target ₹995 (Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended: Titagarh Rail Systems has been added to Indian Railways' Approved Vendor category for supplying 3-phase asynchronous traction motors. Following a strong upward rally that began in March, the stock entered a phase of sideways consolidation as investors took profits. This consolidation was extended after the company reported subdued Q1 figures, pausing weeks of previous gains. However, a strong push over the past few trading sessions has established a solid support base around ₹820. With this momentum building and potential for sustained buying interest, the chart favors a continued upward move. Go long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 51.61,
- 52-week high: ₹970,
- Volume: 1.38M.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹67, resistance at ₹87.
- Risk factors: High Dependence on Indian Railways, Intense Competition and Execution and Working Capital Risks.
- Buy: above ₹903
- Stop loss: ₹855
- Target price: ₹995 (2 Months)
JUBLPHARMA (current price: ₹950.30)
Buy above ₹953, stop ₹890, target ₹1065(Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended: Jubilant Pharmova Limited is an India-headquartered global integrated pharmaceutical company providing contract development and manufacturing services (CDMO). Following a sharp decline from its highs, the stock dipped into the Ichimoku cloud region and entered a phase of consolidation. Over the past week, a strong thrust stemming from a rounding pattern helped prices stage a solid revival. This recovery was backed by strong volumes, which pushed the stock above an important resistance zone around ₹920. With prices finally delivering a closing above this level via a long-bodied green candle, the chart confirms a strong bullish bias. This volume-backed momentum augurs well for further upside in the coming sessions. Go long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 655.31,
- 52-week high: ₹1183.90,
- Volume: 317.47K.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹880, resistance at ₹1100.
- Risk factors: Severe regulatory pressures, volatile operational performance across core segments, and elevated fundamental valuations.
- Buy : above ₹953
- Stop loss: ₹890
- Target price: ₹1065 (2 Months)
Stock market update
On Monday, 7 September, Indian equities slipped to their lowest levels in six weeks, dragged down by IT stocks amid escalating Middle East tensions and renewed expectations of a US rate hike.