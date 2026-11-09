Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 9 November

Why it’s recommended: Axis Bank Ltd is India’s third-largest private sector bank providing a full spectrum of financial services to retail consumers, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and large corporate entities across India This counter has managed to hold on to key support zones for a while but the trends are now looking to give up and the breach of the support trendline is an indication that the prices could slip further. We can observe that there are large body candles that are developing now indicating that the buying interest is now building up and prices could now travel to the next resistance zone around 1380. The demand at lower levels could play a part in containing the decline but the trends definitely look to be on the weaker side. Can buy above 1325 as an ideal opportunity to go long with a stop below 1250 for a rise to 1450.