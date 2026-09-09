Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 9 September

Stock market recap: The Sensex and Nifty 50 suffered significant losses on Tuesday, 8 September, declining for a second consecutive session.
The Sensex fell 555 points, or 0.73%, to close at 75,577.58, while the Nifty 50 declined 144 points, or 0.61%, to settle at 23,635.10.
ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and UltraTech Cement were the worst hit on the Sensex, while SBI Life, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank led declines on the Nifty.
However, mid- and small-caps outperformed. The Nifty Midcap 150 rose 0.12%, while the Nifty Smallcap 250 gained 0.23%.
Among sectors, the Nifty Bank fell 0.54%, while Nifty Financial Services and Nifty Private Bank declined 0.93% and 0.98%, respectively. IT, PSU Bank, Realty, Consumer Durables, and Oil and Gas also ended lower.
Over the two sessions, the Sensex has lost 938 points, or 1.2%, while the Nifty 50 has declined 1.1%