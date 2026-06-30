Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 30 June

Stock market recap: Indian equity benchmarks snapped their two-day winning streak on Monday as selling pressure in heavyweight and banking stocks weighed on sentiment. The BSE Sensex fell 372 points to close at 76,728, while the NSE Nifty slipped 110 points to end at 23,946, just below the 23,950 mark.
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
LLOYDSME (Cmp 1805.70)
- Why it’s recommended: Lloyds Metals and Energy Ltd. is an Indian metals and mining company headquartered in Mumbai. It is primarily engaged in iron ore mining, sponge iron (DRI) manufacturing, and power generation. The last few sessions have been spent in consolidation since May 2026. The strong revival in sentiment buoyed by volume indicates that the support around 1700 levels has now led to some strong buying at lower levels. With the metal sector showing some spirited revival once again, one can consider going long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 31.82,
- 52-week high: ₹1888.60,
- Volume: 20.63M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹1650, resistance at ₹2200.
- Risk factors: Iron ore/steel price cyclicality, heavy revenue reliance on the Surjagarh captive mine, delays in capacity expansions, and capital allocation risks.
- Buy : above ₹1810.
- Stop loss: ₹1690.
- Target price: ₹2100 (2 Months)
SCHNEIDER (Cmp 1453.60)
- Why it’s recommended: Schneider Electric India is a global leader in energy management and automation. The company drives digital transformation by integrating intelligent power technologies, real-time automation software, and IoT-enabled solutions to create sustainable solutions. After some sharp declines in early June, the reversal in this counter has been quite swift. The trends in this stock have been quite promising in June, with support levels indicating that negative news flows have been absorbed. The rebound from strong support around 1100 has provided momentum. One can now look for trends that could carry prices higher.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio : 163.51,
- 52-week high: ₹1468.70,
- Volume: 1.53M.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹1300, resistance at ₹1600.
- Risk factors: high dependence on government infrastructure spending, intense competition in the capital goods sector, and vulnerabilities to the global supply chain.
- Buy: above ₹1455
- Stop loss: ₹1375
- Target price: ₹1585 (2 Months)
ACMESOLAR (Cmp 379.25)
- Why it’s recommended: Acme Solar Holdings Ltd. is one of India's leading renewable energy independent power producers (IPPs), specialising in developing, owning, and operating large-scale solar, wind, hybrid, and firm dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) projects. A pattern that has been seen in this counter is profit booking followed by a sharp recovery. A similar pattern has emerged recently, thus pushing for new highs. A steady volume build-up augurs well for the prices. With the Relative Strength Index firmly headed higher with volumes indicate a potential upward bias.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio : 43.10,
- 52-week high: ₹520,
- Volume: 871.47K.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹380, resistance at ₹580.
- Risk factors: Execution and Funding Risks, Resource Unpredictability and Supply Chain and Vendor Dependency.
- Buy: above ₹380
- Stop loss: ₹363
- Target price: ₹415 (2 Months)
Stock market performance
On 29 June 2026, Indian equity benchmarks snapped their two-day winning streak as selling pressure in heavyweight and banking stocks weighed on sentiment. The BSE Sensex fell 372 points to close at 76,728, while the NSE Nifty slipped 110 points to end at 23,946, just below the 23,950 mark. The Nifty Bank index underperformed, tumbling 450 points to 57,727, following a sharp decline in Kotak Mahindra Bank after its MD Ashok Vaswani announced plans to step down.