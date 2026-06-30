Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 30 June

With so much volatility demonstrated the Nifty truly has kept the trends guessing the next move. As seen on the charts, the reaction that we are noticing now has retraced to an important support of around 23800. From the charts below, we can observe that the median line resistance shall continue to keep a handle on any recovery that we will witness . This will, in effect, make the 24200 play a very important role in the coming series. A close above this level would unfold more possibility to head higher. The recent price action is seen holding above the Ichimoku cloud and will now look to defend against the selloff. But here you have the market displaying rapid shifts in moods, and it also seems like operators are taking strong advantage of this.