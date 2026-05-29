Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 29 May

Benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, ended slightly lower on Wednesday, extending losses for the second consecutive session, largely due to the poor show of select heavyweights, including HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, as the mid and small-cap segments continued their outperformance.
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
IDFCFIRSTB (Cmp ₹71.48)
- Why it’s recommended: IDFC FIRST Bank Ltd (NSE: IDFCFIRSTB) is a prominent Indian private sector universal bank headquartered in Mumbai.. These elements directly dictate profit margins and long-term financial stability. The stock has made a V shaped recovery in the last few weeks but has not been able to generate an upward drive. The consolidation at the Tenkan Sen augurs well for the prices that could now open up doors to a strong possibility of upside. With the auto sector looking up we could look to go long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 37.54,
- 52-week high: ₹87,
- Volume: 16.57M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹65, resistance at ₹85.
- Risk factors: Reliance on unsecured retail portfolios, microfinance exposure, and operational risks.
- Buy : above ₹72.
- Stop loss: ₹67.
- Target price: ₹79 (2 Months)
CAMS (Cmp ₹787)
- Why it’s recommended: Computer Age Management Services Limited (CAMS) is India’s largest technology-driven financial infrastructure and services provider, commanding a dominant 68% market share in the mutual fund Registrar and Transfer Agent (RTA) space. After a rounding pattern formation in April 2026, the prices seemed to be on the pathway to recovery and have been forming some consolidation at the Tenkan Sen and Kijun Sen. The Relative Strength Index after taking support at neutral zone is inching higher , indicating some potential to the upside, one can consider going long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 44.65,
- 52-week high: ₹875,
- Volume: 1.56M.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹720, resistance at ₹900.
- Risk factors: Heavy reliance on the mutual fund industry, strict regulatory changes by SEBI, a highly concentrated client base, and valuation premiums.
- Buy : above ₹787
- Stop loss: ₹750
- Target price: ₹865 (2 Months)
INDHOTEL (Cmp 667.70)
- Why it’s recommended: The Indian Hotels Company Limited (NSE: INDHOTEL), famously known as IHCL, it owns the iconic Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai and operates a massive portfolio of luxury, premium, and upscale hotels globally. After some profit booking since seen the prices have now shown some support emerging from the Tenkan Sen signs of bottoming out. With a strong breakout on Daily charts above the recent range around 660 levels we can now look to invest for the short term as momentum is seen picking up. The steady rise in the Relative Strength Index after stabilising at the neutral zone suggests that we could be looking at some upside.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio: 47.19
- 52-week high: ₹811.90
- Volume: 1.36M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹630, resistance at ₹740.
- Risk factors: Highly leveraged balance sheet, vulnerability to regulatory and tariff revisions, and large debt requirements for capital-intensive infrastructure
- Buy : above ₹670
- Stop loss: ₹645.
- Target price: ₹750.
Stock Market Recap
On May 27, 2026, Indian equity markets traded in a narrow range throughout the session, reflecting caution amid persistent geopolitical uncertainty surrounding the US–Iran situation, despite some relief from easing crude oil prices. After erasing early losses, benchmarks oscillated between gains and declines before ending marginally lower. The Sensex slipped 141.90 points or 0.19% to close at 75,867.80, while the Nifty edged down 6.55 points or 0.03% to settle at 23,907.15.