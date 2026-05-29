Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 29 May

A look at Bank Nifty indicates that until 56000 is crossed the bulls will not be able to showcase their might. Bank Nifty is a sector that should be tracked. Once 56000 is exceeded we could at Bank Nifty driving up some strong bullish sentiment across all the component stocks. PSU Banks are performing better and the erratic vibes from private sector being exhibited is making it difficult for the Bank Nifty to recover. This in turn will spill over to the other sectors like Auto, Realty and Finance. Despite markets on Monday showing some signs of a recovery, the inability of Bank Nifty to clear the 60100 mark seems limited in this curtailed week. Till then, this index holds the key for some trends to emerge .