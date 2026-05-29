Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 29 May

Benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, ended slightly lower on Wednesday, extending losses for the second consecutive session, largely due to the poor show of select heavyweights, including HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, as the mid and small-cap segments continued their outperformance.
Benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, ended slightly lower on Wednesday, extending losses for the second consecutive session, largely due to the poor show of select heavyweights, including HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, as the mid and small-cap segments continued their outperformance.
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
IDFCFIRSTB (Cmp ₹71.48)
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
IDFCFIRSTB (Cmp ₹71.48)
- Why it’s recommended: IDFC FIRST Bank Ltd (NSE: IDFCFIRSTB) is a prominent Indian private sector universal bank headquartered in Mumbai.. These elements directly dictate profit margins and long-term financial stability. The stock has made a V shaped recovery in the last few weeks but has not been able to generate an upward drive. The consolidation at the Tenkan Sen augurs well for the prices that could now open up doors to a strong possibility of upside. With the auto sector looking up we could look to go long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 37.54,
- 52-week high: ₹87,
- Volume: 16.57M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹65, resistance at ₹85.
- Risk factors: Reliance on unsecured retail portfolios, microfinance exposure, and operational risks.
- Buy : above ₹72.
- Stop loss: ₹67.
- Target price: ₹79 (2 Months)
CAMS (Cmp ₹787)
- Why it’s recommended: Computer Age Management Services Limited (CAMS) is India’s largest technology-driven financial infrastructure and services provider, commanding a dominant 68% market share in the mutual fund Registrar and Transfer Agent (RTA) space. After a rounding pattern formation in April 2026, the prices seemed to be on the pathway to recovery and have been forming some consolidation at the Tenkan Sen and Kijun Sen. The Relative Strength Index after taking support at neutral zone is inching higher , indicating some potential to the upside, one can consider going long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 44.65,
- 52-week high: ₹875,
- Volume: 1.56M.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹720, resistance at ₹900.
- Risk factors: Heavy reliance on the mutual fund industry, strict regulatory changes by SEBI, a highly concentrated client base, and valuation premiums.
- Buy : above ₹787
- Stop loss: ₹750
- Target price: ₹865 (2 Months)
INDHOTEL (Cmp 667.70)
- Why it’s recommended: The Indian Hotels Company Limited (NSE: INDHOTEL), famously known as IHCL, it owns the iconic Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai and operates a massive portfolio of luxury, premium, and upscale hotels globally. After some profit booking since seen the prices have now shown some support emerging from the Tenkan Sen signs of bottoming out. With a strong breakout on Daily charts above the recent range around 660 levels we can now look to invest for the short term as momentum is seen picking up. The steady rise in the Relative Strength Index after stabilising at the neutral zone suggests that we could be looking at some upside.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio: 47.19
- 52-week high: ₹811.90
- Volume: 1.36M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹630, resistance at ₹740.
- Risk factors: Highly leveraged balance sheet, vulnerability to regulatory and tariff revisions, and large debt requirements for capital-intensive infrastructure
- Buy : above ₹670
- Stop loss: ₹645.
- Target price: ₹750.
Stock Market Recap
On May 27, 2026, Indian equity markets traded in a narrow range throughout the session, reflecting caution amid persistent geopolitical uncertainty surrounding the US–Iran situation, despite some relief from easing crude oil prices. After erasing early losses, benchmarks oscillated between gains and declines before ending marginally lower. The Sensex slipped 141.90 points or 0.19% to close at 75,867.80, while the Nifty edged down 6.55 points or 0.03% to settle at 23,907.15.
Selling pressure in banking, IT, and oil & gas stocks capped the upside, while strength in power, metals, telecom, auto, and media counters lent support to the broader market. Notably, midcaps and smallcaps outperformed the frontline indices, with the Nifty Midcap index rising 0.4% and the Smallcap index ending with modest gains. The session highlighted investor caution in heavyweight sectors but resilience in select pockets, keeping overall sentiment balanced despite global uncertainties.
Outlook for Trading
Nifty has been stronger in comparison and the sustained bearish pressure seen on every rally indicating that it is keeping the trends under wrap as the trends are unable to head higher. While sector rotation is happening, we are reaching a point where the indices have become divergent.
Currently the strong Q4 numbers have played an important role in holding the sentiment together. Overall positive sentiment is now resulting in the respective stocks performing across each of the segment. However, the stocks could not impact the market condition much as the trends remained confined in a rangebound action. The rise witnessed in Bank Nifty is seen struggling as the attempt to hold on is seen fizzling out as bearish pressure is emerging at higher levels. Currently , due to lack of triggers we are witnessing a ranging action that could keep the trends from recovering swiftly.
A look at Bank Nifty indicates that until 56000 is crossed the bulls will not be able to showcase their might. Bank Nifty is a sector that should be tracked. Once 56000 is exceeded we could at Bank Nifty driving up some strong bullish sentiment across all the component stocks. PSU Banks are performing better and the erratic vibes from private sector being exhibited is making it difficult for the Bank Nifty to recover. This in turn will spill over to the other sectors like Auto, Realty and Finance. Despite markets on Monday showing some signs of a recovery, the inability of Bank Nifty to clear the 60100 mark seems limited in this curtailed week. Till then, this index holds the key for some trends to emerge .
Meanwhile, the current scenario has clearly indicated that Nifty has moved above 23950, which is the immediate resistance for some bullish revival as well as the max pain point that will continue to halt any progress. With the Open Interest data clearly indicating a hurdle at higher levels one should keep tracking a 30-minute range breakout on Friday and above this level for creating some long.
As indices are not showing much declines one should continue to participate in some stock specific action.
Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.
Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.