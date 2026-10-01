Raja Venkatraman recommends two stocks for 1 October

Stock market recap: Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty closed lower for a third consecutive session on Wednesday, dragged down by fag-end selling in metal and pharma shares amid firm crude oil prices and elevated global bond yields.
The 30-share BSE Sensex closed 48.78 points, or 0.07%, lower at 72,480.29. The Nifty 50 fell 95.75 points, or 0.42%, to settle at 22,620.45.
Among the 30 Sensex constituents, Eternal, Sun Pharma, Titan, Adani Ports, Tata Steel and HDFC Bank were among the major laggards. Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, InterGlobe Aviation and Axis Bank were among the gainers.
Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was up 0.54% at $103.10 a barrel.