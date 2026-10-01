Raja Venkatraman recommends two stocks for 1 October

The Great Eastern Shipping Co. Ltd (GE Shipping), is India's largest private sector shipping and oilfield services provider. Since March, every dip in this stock has seen some demand coming in pushing prices higher. Despite volatile market conditions and profit booking, the prices are able to form higher lows and the strong action with volumes seen this week highlights steady buying at despite the market situation. A rounding pattern from the value area region around 1250 zone holding good indicates that we can expect the upward drive to continue.