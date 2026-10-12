Stock market recap: Indian equities navigated a volatile week from 5 to 9 October, marked by alternating bouts of selling pressure and sharp recoveries. On 9 October, benchmarks staged a broad recovery, reversing most of Thursday’s losses. Short-covering in banking and IT stocks drove the advance, with Sensex climbing 806 points (1.13%) to 72,399.32 and Nifty surging 261 points (1.18%) to 22,493.15.
Raja Venkatraman recommends two stocks for 12 October
SummaryMarket expert Raja Venkatraman shares his top stock picks for 12 October. Here’s his technical outlook and trade strategy.
Stock market recap: Indian equities navigated a volatile week from 5 to 9 October, marked by alternating bouts of selling pressure and sharp recoveries. On 9 October, benchmarks staged a broad recovery, reversing most of Thursday’s losses. Short-covering in banking and IT stocks drove the advance, with Sensex climbing 806 points (1.13%) to 72,399.32 and Nifty surging 261 points (1.18%) to 22,493.15.
About the Author
Raja Venkatraman is the co-founder of NeoTrader, where he heads the training division. He conducts both offline and live market workshops, seminars, and webinars. He has been working under the guidance of Dr C K Narayan, his mentor and founder of Growth Avenues, for more than 20 years. He is an active trader in multiple asset classes, and actively shares his views on YouTube, blogs at NeoTrader, and on reputed news channels and websites. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.
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