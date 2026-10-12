Raja Venkatraman recommends two stocks for 12 October

Rally attempts continue to dissipate some spirit as the market tries to carve out a bullish possibility. The next series began with a positive frame of mind, but the trends are still circumspect and show limited market participation. Nifty now seeks to contest the 23100 mark while Bank Nifty aims to hold above 56000 to clear the air of uncertainty. Volatility is now part of the ever-changing market scenario as the sentiment keeps changing. Risk management is critical, as the lack of clarity is greater than ever. Positive thrust seen across the week helped the markets stabilize and head higher.