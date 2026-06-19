Raja Venkatraman recommends two stocks for 19 June

Stock market recap: Benchmark indices extended their gains for a fifth straight session on Thursday, 18 June, closing higher despite a volatile trading day. Falling crude oil prices following a US-Iran peace agreement helped offset the impact of hawkish commentary from the US Federal Reserve.
The BSE Sensex rose 254 points, or 0.33%, to close at 77,410, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 82 points, or 0.34%, to settle at 24,168.
Brent crude fell about 2.1% to $75.9 a barrel after the US and Iran signed an interim agreement to end their conflict.