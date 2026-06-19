Raja Venkatraman recommends two stocks for 19 June

State Bank of India

(SBIN) is a Fortune 500 public sector bank and the largest financial services organization in India. SBIN operates across four primary segments: Retail Banking, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. After a recovery in April, the stock went through its share of profit booking before testing the March lows. After oscillating for a while in the last few weeks the trends in this counter picked up along with BankNifty generating wide swings. As Relative Strength Index picks up we can now look for some trends to emerge.