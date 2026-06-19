Raja Venkatraman recommends two stocks for 19 June

Stock market recap: Benchmark indices extended their gains for a fifth straight session on Thursday, 18 June, closing higher despite a volatile trading day. Falling crude oil prices following a US-Iran peace agreement helped offset the impact of hawkish commentary from the US Federal Reserve.
Stock market recap: Benchmark indices extended their gains for a fifth straight session on Thursday, 18 June, closing higher despite a volatile trading day. Falling crude oil prices following a US-Iran peace agreement helped offset the impact of hawkish commentary from the US Federal Reserve.
The BSE Sensex rose 254 points, or 0.33%, to close at 77,410, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 82 points, or 0.34%, to settle at 24,168.
The BSE Sensex rose 254 points, or 0.33%, to close at 77,410, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 82 points, or 0.34%, to settle at 24,168.
Brent crude fell about 2.1% to $75.9 a barrel after the US and Iran signed an interim agreement to end their conflict.
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
ADANIGREEN (current market price ₹1,506.80)
- Why it’s recommended: Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) is India’s largest renewable energy company and a key player in the global clean energy transition. The stock is showing steady upward traction in the last 3 months. After some consolidation the Restock has taken support at key levels and is now showing a revival. With some upward revival in Relative Strength Index (RSI) to cross above 60, we can look initiating long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 410.89,
- 52-week high: ₹1544.70,
- Volume: 2.12M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹1,225, resistance at ₹1,800.
- Risk factors: High Debt Intensity and Capacity Execution Pipeline.
- Buy : above ₹1,510.
- Stop loss: ₹1,445.
- Target price: ₹1,650 (2 Months)
SBIN (current market price ₹1,042.70)
- Why it’s recommended: State Bank of India (SBIN) is a Fortune 500 public sector bank and the largest financial services organization in India. SBIN operates across four primary segments: Retail Banking, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. After a recovery in April, the stock went through its share of profit booking before testing the March lows. After oscillating for a while in the last few weeks the trends in this counter picked up along with BankNifty generating wide swings. As Relative Strength Index picks up we can now look for some trends to emerge.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio : 12.03,
- 52-week high: ₹1234.80,
- Volume: 11.05M.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹940, resistance at ₹1,225.
- Risk factors: Cyclical asset quality degradation, MTM losses due to shifting interest rates, and regulatory mandates like Priority Sector Lending (PSL).
- Buy : above ₹1,045
- Stop loss: ₹995
- Target price: ₹1,150 (2 Months)
BEL (current market price ₹428.60)
- Why it’s recommended: Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) is a premier Navratna Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) under the Government of India's Ministry of Defence. Headquartered in Bengaluru, it primarily designs and manufactures advanced electronic products and systems for the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force. The trends dipped sharply in march to generated a rounding pattern recovery in the last few days to slip into consolidation. The strong thrust seen on Thursday as the defence production reached to a record of 1.78 Crore. With the Relative strength Index firmly headed higher with volumes indicate a potential upward bias.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio : 43.15,
- 52-week high: ₹3535,
- Volume: 23.6M.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹408, resistance at ₹500.
- Risk factors: High customer concentration with the Ministry of Defence, exposure to fixed-price contract margin pressures, and complex project execution delays.
- Buy: above ₹430
- Stop loss: ₹410
- Target price: ₹475 (2 Months)
Stock Market Today
Indian equities ended higher in a volatile session on 18 June, supported by softer crude oil prices and positive global cues, even as investors remained cautious following the U.S. Federal Reserve's hawkish commentary.
The Sensex rose 254.36 points, or 0.33%, to close at 77,409.98, while the Nifty gained 82.30 points, or 0.34%, to settle at 24,168, moving closer to the 24,200 level. Broader markets also participated in the rally, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices advancing 0.4% each.
Market breadth remained strong, with more than 150 stocks on the BSE hitting fresh 52-week highs. Notable gainers included Carborundum Universal, Netweb Technologies, Titagarh Rail Systems, Welspun Living, J&K Bank, Nykaa, Yes Bank, Polycab India, KEI Industries, Bharat Forge, Federal Bank and CG Power. The broad-based advance reflected improving investor sentiment and sustained buying interest across sectors
Outlook for Trading
The market has delivered a constructive week, with both the Nifty and Sensex posting strong performances around the expiry sessions. The steady advance has helped the indices overcome key resistance levels that had capped gains in recent weeks.
Technical indicators are turning increasingly positive. The Nifty has moved above the cloud region on daily charts, signalling an improving trend structure and a gradual shift towards bullish momentum. Consistent buying through the trading session suggests that the upward bias could persist in the near term.
While global markets continue to assess the implications of shifting geopolitical developments and evolving macroeconomic conditions, domestic equities appear to be regaining strength after a prolonged period of uncertainty. The market's ability to sustain gains above important resistance levels points to improving confidence among participants.
A decisive close above recent gap resistance indicates the potential for further upside. Although supply at higher levels could continue to test the rally, strong buying emerging on declines suggests that market participants remain willing to accumulate on weakness.
From a technical standpoint, the Nifty has successfully moved above the 24,000 mark, a key Fibonacci resistance zone, and closed above the 24,150 level. Sustaining above this zone could open the path towards 24,500, which represents the next major resistance level.
Derivatives data also supports a constructive outlook. Significant additions in the 24,000 Put strike indicate strong support at lower levels, while the Put-Call Ratio (PCR) has moved above 1, reflecting improving bullish sentiment. Traders may continue to monitor 30-minute range breakouts for fresh long opportunities, while any meaningful dips could be viewed as buying opportunities as long as the broader trend remains intact.
Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.
Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.