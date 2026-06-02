Raja Venkatraman recommends two stocks for 2 June

Stock market recap: Selling pressure showed no signs of easing as bears extended their onslaught, cutting off any recovery attempt. Ongoing uncertainty around the West Asia war continues to weigh on sentiment. With the bullish bias punctured again, attention turns to rebuilding conditions for even a modest recovery.
The Sensex closed at 74,267, down 508 points, taking its four-day losses to 2,220 points. The Nifty 50 declined by 165 points, or 0.70%, to settle at 23,383, losing almost 650 points in the last four trading sessions.
Two stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
SAREGAMA (current market price ₹459.75)
- Why it’s recommended: Saregama India Ltd is India’s oldest music label and operating under the RP-Sanjiv Goenka (RPSG) Group, it owns the largest music archive in India. The stock has declined by more than 70% from its highs made a double bottom recovery in the last few weeks and have taken steady support at the Tenkan Sen and Kijun Sen. As steady volume build-up is seen we can look at how this counter is able to generate steady upward momentum. The reaction from every swing pullback augurs well look to go long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 41.22,
- 52-week high: ₹603,
- Volume: 18.13M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹390, resistance at ₹600.
- Risk factors: Notably high content cost inflation, aggressive competition from domestic and global music players.
- Buy : above ₹463.
- Stop loss: ₹438.
- Target price: ₹505 (2 Months)
TECHM (current market price ₹1543.20)
- Why it’s recommended: Tech Mahindra Ltd (NSE: TECHM) is a leading Indian multinational IT services, specializing in digital transformation, telecommunications networks, AI, and enterprise IT services for clients globally. After series of range bound action the strong revival seen in certain IT names have caught attention. The long body candle that is now thrusting above the recent range alongside a Kumo twist on the Daily chart indicates some potential upward drift. Look to go long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 39.19,
- 52-week high: ₹1854,
- Volume: 5.24M.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹1400, resistance at ₹1800.
- Risk factors: Raw material inflation driven by crude oil, and rural demand slowdowns. Investors should closely monitor commodity cycles and market share retention.
- Buy : above ₹1550
- Stop loss: ₹1480
- Target price: ₹1700 (2 Months)
Stock Market Today
On 1 June, Indian equity markets opened the new month on a cautious note, with benchmark indices oscillating in choppy trade amid mixed global cues and persistent profit booking. The Nifty 50 hovered near the 23,600 mark but struggled to sustain gains, while the Sensex swung sharply before closing lower, reflecting investor hesitation.
Sectoral performance remained uneven. IT stocks continued to offer resilience, supported by a steady demand outlook, while cyclical sectors such as autos, metals, and oil & gas stayed under pressure, extending their recent weakness. Broader indices mirrored the volatility, underscoring limited participation from mid- and small-cap counters. Overall sentiment was weighed down by concerns over global growth and domestic macro signals, prompting a defensive stance among traders. Selective buying in IT was insufficient to offset broader selling, leaving benchmarks subdued by the close.