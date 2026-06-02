Raja Venkatraman recommends two stocks for 2 June

Sectoral performance remained uneven. IT stocks continued to offer resilience, supported by a steady demand outlook, while cyclical sectors such as autos, metals, and oil & gas stayed under pressure, extending their recent weakness. Broader indices mirrored the volatility, underscoring limited participation from mid- and small-cap counters. Overall sentiment was weighed down by concerns over global growth and domestic macro signals, prompting a defensive stance among traders. Selective buying in IT was insufficient to offset broader selling, leaving benchmarks subdued by the close.