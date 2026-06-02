Raja Venkatraman recommends two stocks for 2 June

Stock market recap: Selling pressure showed no signs of easing as bears extended their onslaught, cutting off any recovery attempt. Ongoing uncertainty around the West Asia war continues to weigh on sentiment. With the bullish bias punctured again, attention turns to rebuilding conditions for even a modest recovery.
Stock market recap: Selling pressure showed no signs of easing as bears extended their onslaught, cutting off any recovery attempt. Ongoing uncertainty around the West Asia war continues to weigh on sentiment. With the bullish bias punctured again, attention turns to rebuilding conditions for even a modest recovery.
The Sensex closed at 74,267, down 508 points, taking its four-day losses to 2,220 points. The Nifty 50 declined by 165 points, or 0.70%, to settle at 23,383, losing almost 650 points in the last four trading sessions.
The Sensex closed at 74,267, down 508 points, taking its four-day losses to 2,220 points. The Nifty 50 declined by 165 points, or 0.70%, to settle at 23,383, losing almost 650 points in the last four trading sessions.
Two stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
SAREGAMA (current market price ₹459.75)
- Why it’s recommended: Saregama India Ltd is India’s oldest music label and operating under the RP-Sanjiv Goenka (RPSG) Group, it owns the largest music archive in India. The stock has declined by more than 70% from its highs made a double bottom recovery in the last few weeks and have taken steady support at the Tenkan Sen and Kijun Sen. As steady volume build-up is seen we can look at how this counter is able to generate steady upward momentum. The reaction from every swing pullback augurs well look to go long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 41.22,
- 52-week high: ₹603,
- Volume: 18.13M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹390, resistance at ₹600.
- Risk factors: Notably high content cost inflation, aggressive competition from domestic and global music players.
- Buy : above ₹463.
- Stop loss: ₹438.
- Target price: ₹505 (2 Months)
TECHM (current market price ₹1543.20)
- Why it’s recommended: Tech Mahindra Ltd (NSE: TECHM) is a leading Indian multinational IT services, specializing in digital transformation, telecommunications networks, AI, and enterprise IT services for clients globally. After series of range bound action the strong revival seen in certain IT names have caught attention. The long body candle that is now thrusting above the recent range alongside a Kumo twist on the Daily chart indicates some potential upward drift. Look to go long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 39.19,
- 52-week high: ₹1854,
- Volume: 5.24M.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹1400, resistance at ₹1800.
- Risk factors: Raw material inflation driven by crude oil, and rural demand slowdowns. Investors should closely monitor commodity cycles and market share retention.
- Buy : above ₹1550
- Stop loss: ₹1480
- Target price: ₹1700 (2 Months)
Stock Market Today
On 1 June, Indian equity markets opened the new month on a cautious note, with benchmark indices oscillating in choppy trade amid mixed global cues and persistent profit booking. The Nifty 50 hovered near the 23,600 mark but struggled to sustain gains, while the Sensex swung sharply before closing lower, reflecting investor hesitation.
Sectoral performance remained uneven. IT stocks continued to offer resilience, supported by a steady demand outlook, while cyclical sectors such as autos, metals, and oil & gas stayed under pressure, extending their recent weakness. Broader indices mirrored the volatility, underscoring limited participation from mid- and small-cap counters. Overall sentiment was weighed down by concerns over global growth and domestic macro signals, prompting a defensive stance among traders. Selective buying in IT was insufficient to offset broader selling, leaving benchmarks subdued by the close.
Outlook for Trading
From a technical perspective, the Nifty remains in a consolidation phase. Recent sessions show resistance levels continuing to cap upward momentum, with the index struggling to sustain gains above key zones. The gap around 24,150 added to intraday volatility, but higher levels remain under pressure as defined resistance and support zones shape near-term direction.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has drifted lower from neutral territory, indicating fading momentum and a build-up of short positions in the system. In the absence of supportive newsflow, a range-bound move cannot be ruled out, with the index likely oscillating between 23,200 and 24,200.
The Nifty has formed near-term resistance around 24,200, coinciding with the Tenkan Sen line, and continues to trade below the cloud region. Momentum indicators suggest the recent rally has lost steam, with markets likely to remain range-bound until a fresh trigger emerges.
In summary, following a pause in the recent three-day rally, profit booking has dominated trade. Traders should watch the 23,200 support zone closely, as a breakdown could accelerate selling, while a rebound above 23,850 may revive bullish momentum.
The weekly candle remains under pressure for the Nifty, while the Bank Nifty is recalibrating expectations ahead of the RBI policy. Broader market breadth has been relatively resilient, with small- and mid-cap indices printing positive weekly candles. Overall, the near-term setup suggests continued range-bound trade, with the Nifty likely to face challenges sustaining the 23,300–23,400 region.
A look at options data shows that the Max Pain point has slipped to 23,500, signalling that the market’s upside momentum remains capped unless fresh tailwinds emerge. Mixed signals on the trading floor have kept participants subdued, with price action continuing to hesitate.
The Put-Call Ratio (PCR) has eased to 0.48, indicating further room for downside pressure, while open interest suggests support is building only around the 23,200 level. Uncertainty around the war continues to cloud near-term direction.
Bank Nifty, however, remains a relative outperformer and is likely to stay in focus given its comparatively stronger trend structure. As indices consolidate and debate direction, stock-specific action is expected to dominate.
Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.
Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.