Raja Venkatraman recommends two stocks for 22 October

Trends are completely confused and the constant gyrations on either side of the trends have left everyone wondering where the markets are headed. The redeeming fact as we enter the last day of this expiry is that the overall sentiment is ruptured and would take some time.
On 21 October 2026, Indian equities slipped for the second consecutive session, with benchmarks unable to sustain early gains. The Nifty closed at 22,811.35, down 77.60 points or 0.34%, while the Sensex settled at 73,709.69, losing 143.21 points or 0.19%.