Raja Venkatraman recommends two stocks for 23 October

Why it’s recommended: Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd (COLPAL), the market leader in Indian oral care, presents a tactical short setup. After breaking out of a 3-month consolidation phase in June 2026, the stock faced sharp profit-taking that dragged prices down to test key support along the Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen bands. Although a reversal initially gathered momentum, a strong long-bodied negative candle in the previous session—driven by broad market selling—signals severe overhead supply and renewed selling pressure. Go short.

Key metrics: P/E Ratio : 51.91, 52-week high: ₹ 1186.55, Volume: 891.56K

Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 1600, resistance at ₹ 1825.

Risk factors: Core Oral Care Saturation, Grammage Reductions over Price Hikes and Skyrocketing Advertising Costs.

Sell : below ₹ 1675.

Stop loss: ₹ 1735.

Target price: ₹ 1550 (2 Months)

Stock market update

On 22 October, Indian equities slipped as weak global cues kept sentiment subdued. The market opened lower and remained under pressure through most of the session, with the Nifty briefly falling below 22,600 intraday before recovering from its low of 22,554.85 to close at 22,687.65, down 123.70 points or 0.54 percent. The Sensex also ended in the red, losing 460.30 points or 0.62 percent to settle at 73,249.39. Selling was broad-based across sectors, reflecting investor caution amid lingering concerns over global growth and elevated bond yields.