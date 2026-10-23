Raja Venkatraman recommends two stocks for 23 October

Market direction remains completely unclear, with sharp two-way swings leaving investors uncertain about where equities are headed. As we enter the final day of the derivatives expiry, the silver lining is that market sentiment—though severely battered—will simply need time to recover.
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman
INDHOTEL (current price: ₹782.30)
Buy above ₹785, stop ₹750, target ₹855 (Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended:Why it’s recommended: The Indian Hotels Company Ltd (INDHOTEL), South Asia’s leading hospitality group and a key Tata Group subsidiary, presents a strong long setup. Since July 2026, the stock has been forming a rounding pattern, using pullbacks toward the Ichimoku cloud and the Tenkan-Sen to build upward momentum. Support from both the Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen indicates a powerful thrust that could drive prices higher. With buying interest rising and favorable momentum from the Relative Strength Index (RSI), a clean rebound looks likely. Go long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio : 52.98,
- 52-week high: ₹776.25
- Volume: 21.08M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹188, resistance at ₹398.
- Risk factors: Geopolitical & Travel Shocks, Fixed Lease Commitments ,Seasonality and Margin Volatility.
- Buy : above ₹785.
- Stop loss: ₹750.
- Target price: ₹855 (2 Months)
CRISIL (current price: ₹4,777.20)
Buy above ₹4,780, stop ₹4,550, target ₹5,280 (Multiday)