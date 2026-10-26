Raja Venkatraman recommends two stocks for 26 October

Market trends remain highly uncertain, with sharp swings on either side leaving participants confused about the market's true direction. The only consolation as we head into the final day of the expiry is that sentiment has been severely disrupted, and any meaningful recovery in confidence is likely to take time.
Indian equities witnessed a volatile and largely corrective week from October 19 to October 23, 2026, as persistent selling pressure, weak market breadth, and heightened volatility kept benchmarks under pressure. The week began with a sharp decline on October 19, when the Nifty fell 1.11% to 22,888.95 and the Sensex dropped 876 points to close at 73,852.90.