Raja Venkatraman recommends two stocks for 26 October

Cyient is a global lifecycle engineering and technology solutions company providing software-enabled engineering, manufacturing, geospatial, network, and semiconductor services. Since a strong push seen in August 2026 the stock has been forming a rounding pattern taking support and is using the pullback into the cloud and the Tenkan Sen to generate some upward momentum. With the overall push seen from the Tenkan and Kijun Sen the strong thrust seen could help the prices scale higher. There is strong buying interest developing and support from Relative Strength Index(RSI) could help the prices rebound. Go long.