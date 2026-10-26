Raja Venkatraman recommends two stocks for 26 October

Market trends remain highly uncertain, with sharp swings on either side leaving participants confused about the market's true direction. The only consolation as we head into the final day of the expiry is that sentiment has been severely disrupted, and any meaningful recovery in confidence is likely to take time.
Market trends remain highly uncertain, with sharp swings on either side leaving participants confused about the market's true direction. The only consolation as we head into the final day of the expiry is that sentiment has been severely disrupted, and any meaningful recovery in confidence is likely to take time.
Indian equities witnessed a volatile and largely corrective week from October 19 to October 23, 2026, as persistent selling pressure, weak market breadth, and heightened volatility kept benchmarks under pressure. The week began with a sharp decline on October 19, when the Nifty fell 1.11% to 22,888.95 and the Sensex dropped 876 points to close at 73,852.90.
Indian equities witnessed a volatile and largely corrective week from October 19 to October 23, 2026, as persistent selling pressure, weak market breadth, and heightened volatility kept benchmarks under pressure. The week began with a sharp decline on October 19, when the Nifty fell 1.11% to 22,888.95 and the Sensex dropped 876 points to close at 73,852.90.
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
CYIENT (Cmp 1233)
CYIENT: Buy above ₹1235, stop ₹1175 target ₹1360 (Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended:Cyient is a global lifecycle engineering and technology solutions company providing software-enabled engineering, manufacturing, geospatial, network, and semiconductor services. Since a strong push seen in August 2026 the stock has been forming a rounding pattern taking support and is using the pullback into the cloud and the Tenkan Sen to generate some upward momentum. With the overall push seen from the Tenkan and Kijun Sen the strong thrust seen could help the prices scale higher. There is strong buying interest developing and support from Relative Strength Index(RSI) could help the prices rebound. Go long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio : 92.64,
- 52-week high: ₹1268
- Volume: 19.89M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹1080, resistance at ₹1500.
- Risk factors: Budget Deferrals & Global Uncertainty,Transportation & Core Sectors and Semiconductor Losses & R&D Burn.
- Buy : above ₹1235.
- Stop loss: ₹1175.
- Target price: ₹1360 (2 Months)
ETERNAL (Cmp 317.40)
ETERNAL: Buy above ₹320, stop ₹302 target ₹350 (Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended:Eternal Limited (formerly known as Zomato Limited) is a diversified Indian technology and e-commerce conglomerate. The prices are currently enduring extreme volatility and have slipped into the last few days slipped into the cloud region and forming a strong long body candle. The recent revival from the cloud region highlights some upward momentum. With the overall push seen from the lower levels we can expect the prices to scale higher. The emergence of strong buying interest developing and support from Relative Strength Index(RSI) could help the prices rebound. Go long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio : 118.20,
- 52-week high: ₹344.75
- Volume: 55.09M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹300, resistance at ₹5500.
- Risk factors: Working Capital Pressures,Hyper-Competitive Sectors and Taxation and Food Safety.
- Buy : above ₹320.
- Stop loss: ₹302.
- Target price: ₹350 (2 Months)
MANKIND (Cmp 2214)
MANKIND: Sell below ₹2205, stop ₹2295 target ₹2050 (Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended: Mankind Pharma Limited is India’s fourth-largest pharmaceutical company by domestic sales and ranks second by volume. After forming a double top in July the last few months have been spent in a consolidating phase forming a lower top since listing the stock saw some firm upmove in June 2026. In the recent decline we can see the selling pressure dragging the prices lower. A negative long body candle to end the previous trading session in line with the market sell off indicates some strong selling interest. Go short.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio : 42,
- 52-week high: ₹1909.90,
- Volume: 1.32M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹1900, resistance at ₹2400.
- Risk factors: Core Oral Care Saturation,Grammage Reductions over Price Hikes and Skyrocketing Advertising Costs.
- Sell : below ₹2205.
- Stop loss: ₹2295.
- Target price: ₹2050 (2 Months)
Stock market recap
Selling was broad-based, with FMCG, IT, and private banking stocks leading the decline, while PSU banks emerged as the only major outperformers. Broader markets also remained weak, with both midcap and smallcap indices falling around 1%, and more than 150 stocks touching fresh 52-week lows, highlighting the fragile undertone across market segments.
Following the Dussehra holiday, the market remained under pressure despite selective strength in technology stocks. On October 21, the Nifty slipped further to 22,811.35 while the Sensex ended at 73,709.69. Strong earnings-driven momentum in Infosys, TCS, HCL Technologies, and Tech Mahindra helped the IT sector outperform, but weakness across autos, metals, private banks, realty, and consumer stocks offset these gains. The broader market continued to underperform, with smallcaps and midcaps witnessing sharper declines than frontline indices. Rising India VIX levels reflected increasing nervousness among traders and investors.
Outlook for trading
From a derivatives perspective, options data indicated a cautious market setup. Significant Call Open Interest was concentrated around the 23,000 and 23,200 strikes, establishing a strong resistance zone for Nifty. On the downside, Put Open Interest accumulation was visible near the 22,500 and 22,700 strikes, suggesting these levels acted as immediate support. However, aggressive Call writing near 23,000 throughout the week signaled that traders were reluctant to price in a sustained upside move. The Put-Call Ratio remained close to neutral, indicating a lack of strong directional conviction. Rising open interest alongside falling prices also pointed to fresh short build-up, particularly in banking and broader market counters.
Technically, Nifty remained below key short-term moving averages, reflecting a corrective bias. The inability to sustain above the 23,000-mark coupled with repeated rejection near resistance zones suggested that bullish momentum remained limited. Immediate support is placed in the 22,600–22,700 region, while resistance remains clustered around 23,000–23,200. Overall, the week was characterized by selective strength in IT and PSU banks, but broader market weakness, increasing volatility, and bearish derivatives positioning kept sentiment cautious heading into the next earnings-heavy trading sessions.
Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.
Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.
Disclaimer: The views and recommenraja dations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.