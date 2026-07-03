Raja Venkatraman recommends two stocks for 3 July

Stock market recap: Indian equities saw healthy buying across segments, which drove the benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, higher for the second consecutive session on Thursday, 2 July.
The Sensex ended at 77,502.12, rising 579 points, or 0.75%, while the Nifty 50 rose by 170 points, or 0.71%, to end at 24,175.70. The Nifty Midcap 100 index rose by 0.48%, while the Smallcap 100 index jumped 1.25%.
Over the last two sessions, the Sensex has climbed over 1,000 points, or 1.3%, while its NSE counterpart has risen by over 300 points, or 1.3%.
IT stocks hogged the limelight, with Infosys, Tech Mahindra, TCS, and HCL Tech among the top gainers in the Sensex index.