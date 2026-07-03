Raja Venkatraman recommends two stocks for 3 July

A sideways action had forced us to reconsider the trends as market had been struggling to show some revival. However, the lower levels seen at the start of the July series should see the selling tapering off . As the last few days have been showing a higher low, we can conclude that the bullish momentum is making a comeback. We should note that the supplies at higher level continues to test the confidence but the recovery that is emerging swiftly from lower levels is signalling that the recent highs will once again could be challenged. The attempts continue to emerge as the market tries to carve out a bullish possibility.