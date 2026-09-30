On 29 September 2026, Indian equities mirrored global jitters as US 10-year Treasury yields surged past 5.2%, their highest since 2007. The spike in yields drew foreign capital back to US debt markets, prompting sustained FII outflows from emerging economies. This pressure dragged the Nifty 50 below 22,600 in early trade, marking a six‑month low, with IT majors like Infosys, Wipro, HCL Tech and Titan leading declines.
Raja Venkatraman recommends two stocks for 30 September
SummaryMarket expert Raja Venkatraman shares his top stock picks for 30 September. Here’s his technical outlook and trade strategy.
On 29 September 2026, Indian equities mirrored global jitters as US 10-year Treasury yields surged past 5.2%, their highest since 2007. The spike in yields drew foreign capital back to US debt markets, prompting sustained FII outflows from emerging economies. This pressure dragged the Nifty 50 below 22,600 in early trade, marking a six‑month low, with IT majors like Infosys, Wipro, HCL Tech and Titan leading declines.
About the Author
Raja Venkatraman is the co-founder of NeoTrader, where he heads the training division. He conducts both offline and live market workshops, seminars, and webinars. He has been working under the guidance of Dr C K Narayan, his mentor and founder of Growth Avenues, for more than 20 years. He is an active trader in multiple asset classes, and actively shares his views on YouTube, blogs at NeoTrader, and on reputed news channels and websites. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.
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