Raja Venkatraman recommends two stocks for 30 September

A look at Bank Nifty indicates that room till 49000 has now opened up as the strong is given away the bulls will attempt to rebound. Bank Nifty is a sector that should be tracked. Once 49000 is breached there could be more pain extended with some stock specific action. At the moment there are divergent views been displayed across all the component stocks. PSU Banks or Private Banks are exhibiting bearishness making it difficult for the Bank Nifty to recover. This in turn will spill over to the other sectors like Auto, Realty and Finance. Despite markets on Monday showing some prowess of a recovery the inability of Bank Nifty to clear the 55100 mark seems limited in this curtailed week. Till then this index holds the key for some trends to recover.