Raja Venkatraman recommends two stocks for 9 October

Hindalco Industries Limited is the metals flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group that has grown into a $31 billion metals powerhouse and stands as the world's largest aluminium company by revenue. There has been steady rounding pattern formation at the Kumo clouds and facing resistance on every rise. This counter has been in a steady downtrend. The recent decline seen in this counter into the Kumo cloud has found some strong demand to the downside. With the Relative Strength Index (RSI) not giving up we can expect the upward drive to continue.