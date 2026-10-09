Raja Venkatraman recommends two stocks for 9 October

Indian equities faced a sharp sell-off as surging crude prices and persistent foreign investor outflows weighed on sentiment. With macros continuing to show that the trends ahead could be sketchy we need to move ahead carefully.
On 8 October 2026, Indian equities witnessed a sharp downturn as global headwinds and relentless foreign investor selling weighed heavily on sentiment. The Nifty 50 closed at 22,231.80, down 371 points or 1.64%, while the Sensex tumbled 1,045 points or 1.44% to 71,593.24, marking its weakest close in months.