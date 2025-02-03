Markets
Raja Venkatraman reviews top sectors from this Budget and recommends a stock from each sector for today — 3 February
Raja Venkatraman 6 min read 03 Feb 2025, 05:30 AM IST
SummaryRaja Venkatraman, co-founder, NeoTrader, reviews top sectors from the Budget and picks a stock from each for February 3.
Nifty 50 on 1 February: Recap
On February 1, the market displayed a fair amount of volatility, with the benchmark indices showing mixed movements. The Sensex ended almost flat at 77,506.96, up a mere 5.39 points (0.01%), while the Nifty50 closed lower at 23,482.15, down 26.25 points (0.11%).
