Now, with the mood getting set for a recovery one should look for some sustained effort in the coming days to witness some steady bullish action. While the fineprint of the budget will get ironed out the event to look forward to in the Feb 5 Bihar elections. As market tries to find its feet the way ahead remains fraught with uncertainty as the global market continues to be volatile. The Max Pain Point continues to remain at 23500 as market tries to settle down at this level planning the way ahead.