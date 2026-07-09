Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 9 July

However, auto, realty, and pharma stocks saw strong upside, while energy counters were disappointing as oil, which had been on the boil, began to recede. The negative fallout from these would be the refineries, while the OMCs bore the brunt of this much-awaited decision. The impact of the rise in crude oil prices will continue to affect companies that use it as an ingredient, such as paint companies. Stocks like Asian Paint have been trading lower throughout the week. The impact of war has affected the FMCG sector through price increases that were passed on to consumers; a recession of the same could soften this stance and thus lead to a possible recovery.