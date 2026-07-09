Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 9 July

Stock market recap: Once again, the sense of confidence that we have been searching for the last few weeks disappeared swiftly. We had identified important zones and this strong breakdown seen yesterday could now result in some challenging times for the trends ahead.
Three stocks to trade as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader:
Best stocks to buy today (All buy trades are rates of equity, and sell rates are based on F&O)
Oil India Ltd: Buy above ₹435 | Stop ₹415 | Target ₹475 (multiday)
Exide Industries Ltd: Buy above ₹455 | Stop ₹430 | Target ₹505 (multiday)
Stock market today
On 8 July 2026, Indian equities faced a sharp sell-off, with both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 tumbling over 2%, marking their second straight day of losses after a four-session rally. Renewed geopolitical tensions weighed heavily on sentiment after US President Donald Trump declared the Iran peace memorandum “over”, sparking fresh uncertainty. Brent crude surged 5.66% to $78.35 per barrel, raising concerns for India’s import bill and inflation outlook. Weak global cues added to the pressure, as Asian markets slipped and US indices closed lower overnight.