Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 10 July

Welspun Corp Ltd is one of the largest welded line pipe manufacturers globally, specializing in oil, gas, and water transmission pipes. With the strong push in the Industrial machinery in the last few months, this counter has seen some steady upside. The formation of a long body candle with the possibility of a breakout augurs well for the prices in the counter over the next few days. Also, news flow of some stake sale of Saudi business has generated some strong buying at lower levels. Go Long.