Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 18 June

Stock market update: A strong thrust to the upside has clearly established positive charge in the market. While the geopolitical markets debate the way ahead, we are looking at some steady buying opportunities as the result season unfolds. A very strong upmove, with a buy-on-dips approach, can be considered in the days ahead.
Three stocks to trade as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader:
Best stocks to buy today (all buy trades are rates of equity and sell rates are based on F&O)
Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd: Buy above ₹922 | Stop ₹875 | Target ₹1,020 (multiday)
Five-Star Business Finance Ltd: Buy above ₹487 | Stop ₹447 | Target ₹545 (multiday)
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Enginers Ltd: Buy above ₹2,820 | Stop ₹2,700 | Target ₹3,150 (multiday)
Stock market today
On 17 June 2026, Indian equities extended their winning streak for the fourth straight session, with the Sensex rising 347 points to 77,155.62 and the Nifty climbing 96.55 points to close at 24,085.70, supported by easing crude oil prices and broad-based sectoral gains. Indian markets maintained momentum as falling crude prices, following progress on the US-Iran peace deal, boosted investor sentiment.