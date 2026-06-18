Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 18 June

Stock market update: A strong thrust to the upside has clearly established positive charge in the market. While the geopolitical markets debate the way ahead, we are looking at some steady buying opportunities as the result season unfolds. A very strong upmove, with a buy-on-dips approach, can be considered in the days ahead.
Stock market update: A strong thrust to the upside has clearly established positive charge in the market. While the geopolitical markets debate the way ahead, we are looking at some steady buying opportunities as the result season unfolds. A very strong upmove, with a buy-on-dips approach, can be considered in the days ahead.
Three stocks to trade as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader:
Best stocks to buy today (all buy trades are rates of equity and sell rates are based on F&O)
Three stocks to trade as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader:
Best stocks to buy today (all buy trades are rates of equity and sell rates are based on F&O)
Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd: Buy above ₹922 | Stop ₹875 | Target ₹1,020 (multiday)
Five-Star Business Finance Ltd: Buy above ₹487 | Stop ₹447 | Target ₹545 (multiday)
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Enginers Ltd: Buy above ₹2,820 | Stop ₹2,700 | Target ₹3,150 (multiday)
Stock market today
On 17 June 2026, Indian equities extended their winning streak for the fourth straight session, with the Sensex rising 347 points to 77,155.62 and the Nifty climbing 96.55 points to close at 24,085.70, supported by easing crude oil prices and broad-based sectoral gains. Indian markets maintained momentum as falling crude prices, following progress on the US-Iran peace deal, boosted investor sentiment.
The Nifty touched an intraday high of 24,108 before settling just above the 24,000 mark, while the Sensex hit 77,218 during the day. Gains were broad-based, with ten of the sixteen major sectors advancing. Consumer durables led the rally with a 2% rise, while IT stocks gained 0.9% ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision.
Broader indices also participated, with small-caps up 0.8% and mid-caps higher by 0.5%. Key performers included Trent Ltd, which surged 6.25%, Hindalco up 2.38%, and Bharat Electronics rising 1.96%. On the downside, Tata Motors slipped sharply by 8.21%, while Cipla and Bajaj Finserv also declined. The rupee ended marginally weaker at 94.52 against the US dollar after giving up early gains. Overall, the session reflected optimism driven by softer crude and supportive global cues, with benchmarks consolidating above the 24,000 level.
Outlook for trading
Strong bullish undercurrent on Tuesday helped the Nifty survive the volatility of the market and ensured that the rise sustained above critical support zones as the market was whipped around quite a bit. At the moment, the global trends remain the key drivers of the sentiment. There really isn’t much by way of local news flow to contain the volatility induced.
The long body candle moves seen were also reasonably large, bringing in people to stage a steady buying participation through the day! Trading, therefore, was quite difficult through the week, and it would have been a wonder if one came out largely unscathed in the week. As one can see, the Daily charts show that prices have trended into strong resistance at the current close and will need additional tailwinds to fuel further upside.
A strong close above the recent gap resistance after a steady test hints at a potential upward drive at the start of the week. The supplies at higher levels will continue to test confidence, but the recovery emerging swiftly from lower levels is signalling that the highs will once again be challenged. The attempts continue to emerge as the market tries to carve out a bullish possibility.
The Nifty has managed to hold above the 24,000 Fibonacci resistance zone and is now testing the 24,150 zone, which could open the door to 24,500, the next big hurdle as bullish moves unfold. With the Open Interest data clearly indicating a revival, one should keep tracking a 30-minute range breakout on trading continues to be an important metric for creating some longs. One should keep looking at every dip as a buying opportunity.
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
TITAGARH (Cmp ₹920.40)
Why it’s recommended: Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (TRSL) is a premier Indian rolling stock manufacturer headquartered in Kolkata and is the only domestic firm capable of producing both freight wagons and passenger coaches. The stock has shown steady upward momentum throughout the year. They recently secured a key order from Siemens to provide advanced propulsion systems and monitoring technologies for the Pune Metro extension. With some upward momentum in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) crossing above 60 after a while, we can look to initiate a long.
Key metrics:
P/E: 75.59,
52-week high: ₹969.95,
Volume: 2.43M
Technical analysis: Support at ₹800 | Resistance at ₹1,100.
Risk factors: Concerns are primarily centred around government dependency, supply chain vulnerabilities, and working capital pressures.
Buy: above ₹922.
Stop loss: ₹875.
Target price: ₹1,020 (two months)
FIVESTAR (Cmp ₹485.55)
Why it’s recommended: Five-Star Business Finance Ltd is a Chennai-based, systemically important NBFC in India focusing on small-ticket, secured business and mortgage loans for underserved micro-entrepreneurs in semi-urban and rural areas. After oscillating for a while over the last few weeks, generating wide swings, the strong showing by the Banking sector provided a tailwind, producing a surge. The thrust has now pushed it above the recent range resistance around 470. A long body candle formation shows some genuine buying buildup at lower levels, with potential to move higher.
Key metrics:
P/E ratio: 13.05,
52-week high: ₹794.60,
Volume: 2.95M.
Technical analysis: Support at ₹420 | Resistance at ₹585.
Risk factors: Concerns include asset-quality deterioration, geographical concentration, and credit costs.
Buy: above ₹487
Stop loss: ₹447
Target price: ₹530 (2 Months)
GRSE (Cmp ₹2,818.40)
Why it’s recommended: Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE) is a premier Indian defence shipyard under the Ministry of Defence, alongside manufacturing portable steel bridges and marine diesel engines. The trends dipped sharply in March, then recovered in a rounding pattern over the last few days before slipping into consolidation. The strong thrust was evident on Wednesday, as defence production reached a record 1.78 Crore. With the Relative Strength Index firmly headed higher, volumes indicate a potential upward bias.
Key metrics:
P/E ratio: 43.15,
52-week high: ₹3535,
Volume: 2.61M.
Technical analysis: Support at ₹2,550 | Resistance at ₹3,250.
Risk factors: High customer concentration with the ministry of defence, exposure to fixed-price contract margin pressures, and complex project execution delays.
Buy: above ₹2,820
Stop loss: ₹2,700
Target price: ₹3,150 (two months)
Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.
Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.