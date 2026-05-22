Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 22 May

The emerging trend clearly suggests that the dips last week held the support zone, and the gap-down opening was covered, ensuring prices traded above the range that developed over the last few days. Hence, one should track the trends that are in progress as the upmove needs to continue its way above 24,000 (Nifty Spot) to renew the bullish bias. Moments on hourly charts indicate that prices after settling down have resumed selling pressure. With the gradual, hesitant rise emerging from lower levels, we can expect it to remain hesitant.