Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 22 May

Hesitation continues to build as the market struggles to decode sentiment. However, the continued promise of a revival keeps hopes alive. At the moment, limited rangebound movement is keeping the market restrained.
Here are three stocks to trade as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader:
Best stocks to buy today (All Buy trades are rates of Equity & Sell rates are based on F&O)
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd: Buy above ₹67 | Stop ₹63 | Target ₹77 (multiday)
Metro Brands Ltd: Buy above ₹1,110 | Stop ₹1,050 | Target ₹1,225 (multiday)
Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd: Buy above ₹1,725 | Stop ₹1,625 | Target ₹1,925 (multiday)
Stock market today
On 21 May 2026, Indian markets pared early gains and slipped into the red as profit booking, rupee weakness, and concerns over a possible Reserve Bank of India rate hike weighed on sentiment.