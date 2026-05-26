Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 26 May

Stock market recap: Indian equities ended on a strong note, driven by broad-based gains across sectors. The 30-share pack jumped 1,074 points, or 1.42%, to close at 76,488.96, while the Nifty 50 surged 1.32% to end at 24,031.70. The BSE 150 Midcap and the BSE 250 Smallcap indices rose by 0.80% and 1.22%, respectively.
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
JSWSTEEL (Cmp ₹1289.40)
- Why it’s recommended: JSW Steel operates in a cyclical and capital-intensive sector, exposing it to volatile raw material costs, currency fluctuations, regulatory risks, and debt burdens. These elements directly dictate profit margins and long-term financial stability. The stock has made a V shaped recovery in the last few weeks but has not been able to generate an upward drive. The consolidation at the Tenkan Sen augurs well for the prices that could now open up doors to a strong possibility of upside. With the metal sector performing well we could look to go long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 48.30,
- 52-week high: ₹1320,
- Volume: 8.1M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹1240, resistance at ₹1450.
- Risk factors: Volatile raw material costs, currency fluctuations, regulatory risks, and debt burdens.
- Buy : above ₹1292.
- Stop loss: ₹1240.
- Target price: ₹1410 (2 Months)
BANKBARODA (Cmp ₹272.25)
- Why it’s recommended: Bank of Baroda is India's second-largest public sector bank, offering global retail, corporate, and agricultural banking services across 15 countries. After the sharp sell off since its February highs , the prices seemed to be on the pathway to recovery and have been forming rounding pattern at lower levels and that has now led to a strong breakout. The Relative Strength Index is heading to cross 60 levels , indicating some potential to the upside, one can consider going long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 7.02,
- 52-week high: ₹325.55,
- Volume: 11.73M.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹1025, resistance at ₹1250.
- Risk factors: Intense deposit competition, economic uncertainties that could impact its international book, and asset quality risks
- Buy : above ₹273
- Stop loss: ₹266
- Target price: ₹288 (2 Months)
ADANIENSOL (Cmp ₹1404.30)
- Why it’s recommended: Adani Energy Solutions Limited (ADANIENSOL) is India’s largest private power transmission and distribution company. The stock has been rising for the last 8 weeks. After some profit booking seen the prices have now shown some support emerging from the Tenkan Sen signs of bottoming out. With a strong breakout on Daily charts above the cloud we can now look to invest for the short term as momentum is seen picking up. The steady rise in the Relative Strength Index after stabilising at the neutral zone suggests that we could be looking at some upside.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio: 295.33
- 52-week high: ₹1463
- Volume: 3.05M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹1250, resistance at ₹1750.
- Risk factors: Highly leveraged balance sheet, vulnerability to regulatory and tariff revisions, and large debt requirements for capital-intensive infrastructure
- Buy : above ₹1405
- Stop loss: ₹1325.
- Target price: ₹1560.
Stock Market Today
On 25 May 2026, Indian equities ended on a strong note, driven by broad-based gains across sectors. The Nifty witnessed notable strength with Eicher Motors, L&T, Bajaj Finance, Adani Enterprises, and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles emerging as top gainers, while Max Healthcare, ONGC, Hindalco, Infosys, and Bajaj Auto slipped into the red. Sectoral indices reflected widespread optimism, as all ended in positive territory. Oil & Gas, Auto, PSU Bank, Private Bank, and Realty indices advanced between 1–2%, underscoring robust buying interest across key segments.