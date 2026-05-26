Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 26 May

But those expectations came to nought as the prices pulled back, forming higher lows across the day. The trading, for most part, was quite dull and intraday moves too were quite stilted. As a result, we had some boring times in the market. In the last week article, we wrote, “The moves are too tentative as yet to be meaningful from the point of view of drawing any specific conclusions. So, at best, one can only state that the declines appear to be on hold”. This remains the case at the end of the current week as well as the market churns around the same zone while attempting to move higher. But those efforts are still quite listless.