Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 26 May

Stock market recap: Indian equities ended on a strong note, driven by broad-based gains across sectors. The 30-share pack jumped 1,074 points, or 1.42%, to close at 76,488.96, while the Nifty 50 surged 1.32% to end at 24,031.70. The BSE 150 Midcap and the BSE 250 Smallcap indices rose by 0.80% and 1.22%, respectively.
Stock market recap: Indian equities ended on a strong note, driven by broad-based gains across sectors. The 30-share pack jumped 1,074 points, or 1.42%, to close at 76,488.96, while the Nifty 50 surged 1.32% to end at 24,031.70. The BSE 150 Midcap and the BSE 250 Smallcap indices rose by 0.80% and 1.22%, respectively.
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
JSWSTEEL (Cmp ₹1289.40)
- Why it’s recommended: JSW Steel operates in a cyclical and capital-intensive sector, exposing it to volatile raw material costs, currency fluctuations, regulatory risks, and debt burdens. These elements directly dictate profit margins and long-term financial stability. The stock has made a V shaped recovery in the last few weeks but has not been able to generate an upward drive. The consolidation at the Tenkan Sen augurs well for the prices that could now open up doors to a strong possibility of upside. With the metal sector performing well we could look to go long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 48.30,
- 52-week high: ₹1320,
- Volume: 8.1M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹1240, resistance at ₹1450.
- Risk factors: Volatile raw material costs, currency fluctuations, regulatory risks, and debt burdens.
- Buy : above ₹1292.
- Stop loss: ₹1240.
- Target price: ₹1410 (2 Months)
BANKBARODA (Cmp ₹272.25)
- Why it’s recommended: Bank of Baroda is India's second-largest public sector bank, offering global retail, corporate, and agricultural banking services across 15 countries. After the sharp sell off since its February highs , the prices seemed to be on the pathway to recovery and have been forming rounding pattern at lower levels and that has now led to a strong breakout. The Relative Strength Index is heading to cross 60 levels , indicating some potential to the upside, one can consider going long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 7.02,
- 52-week high: ₹325.55,
- Volume: 11.73M.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹1025, resistance at ₹1250.
- Risk factors: Intense deposit competition, economic uncertainties that could impact its international book, and asset quality risks
- Buy : above ₹273
- Stop loss: ₹266
- Target price: ₹288 (2 Months)
ADANIENSOL (Cmp ₹1404.30)
- Why it’s recommended: Adani Energy Solutions Limited (ADANIENSOL) is India’s largest private power transmission and distribution company. The stock has been rising for the last 8 weeks. After some profit booking seen the prices have now shown some support emerging from the Tenkan Sen signs of bottoming out. With a strong breakout on Daily charts above the cloud we can now look to invest for the short term as momentum is seen picking up. The steady rise in the Relative Strength Index after stabilising at the neutral zone suggests that we could be looking at some upside.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio: 295.33
- 52-week high: ₹1463
- Volume: 3.05M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹1250, resistance at ₹1750.
- Risk factors: Highly leveraged balance sheet, vulnerability to regulatory and tariff revisions, and large debt requirements for capital-intensive infrastructure
- Buy : above ₹1405
- Stop loss: ₹1325.
- Target price: ₹1560.
Stock Market Today
On 25 May 2026, Indian equities ended on a strong note, driven by broad-based gains across sectors. The Nifty witnessed notable strength with Eicher Motors, L&T, Bajaj Finance, Adani Enterprises, and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles emerging as top gainers, while Max Healthcare, ONGC, Hindalco, Infosys, and Bajaj Auto slipped into the red. Sectoral indices reflected widespread optimism, as all ended in positive territory. Oil & Gas, Auto, PSU Bank, Private Bank, and Realty indices advanced between 1–2%, underscoring robust buying interest across key segments.
The broader market also participated in the rally, with the Nifty Midcap index climbing 0.9% and the Smallcap index outperforming with a 1.4% rise. The session highlighted strong momentum in financials and autos, alongside resilience in energy and realty counters, which collectively lifted overall sentiment. Despite selective profit-taking in healthcare and IT names, the market closed firmly higher, signaling renewed investor confidence.
Outlook for Trading
When the market gapped up higher on Monday, on the back of a possible US-Iran deal and also the constant fuel of emotions that are running high as people are getting exhausted of the constant market gyrations. Looking at the overall trends we can expect the market to show some promise as the rally we would now expect is beginning to unfold. As trends begin to emerge to the upside once again, we need to see a pick up in the rally.
But those expectations came to nought as the prices pulled back, forming higher lows across the day. The trading, for most part, was quite dull and intraday moves too were quite stilted. As a result, we had some boring times in the market. In the last week article, we wrote, “The moves are too tentative as yet to be meaningful from the point of view of drawing any specific conclusions. So, at best, one can only state that the declines appear to be on hold”. This remains the case at the end of the current week as well as the market churns around the same zone while attempting to move higher. But those efforts are still quite listless.
Weakness in the Rupee continued as we did see the prices simmer down to 95, however the tension continues. The RBI’s dividend has an indirect and typically neutral-to-positive impact on the USDINR pair. By injecting massive domestic liquidity, it can theoretically put upward pressure on USDINR (weaker rupee); however, it primarily acts as a fiscal cushion, allowing the RBI to utilize its massive foreign exchange reserves to keep the currency stable. As stated earlier, a weak Rupee is most often accompanied by bearish or ranging market trends in equities. We are witnessing that right now.
Moving to the daily charts we find that the bearish pressure was absorbed remained suppressed and with the clear shift in bias ahead of monthly expiry we can expect that continued upmove above Mondays high is necessary to sustain the momentum. While we witnessed a very depressing May series, we need to see how the road ahead could bring in some clarity in the market as the cloud of uncertainty remains. With stock specific moves one needs to steer clear of the index till we get a closing above 24000 . The RSI has finally move above the neutral zone and could look to tread higher while awaiting some confirmation. Now, a move above 23800 and 24000 has occurred in a single session and this would definitely aid the revival agenda.
With the constant attention of the market continuing to be fixed on the data coming out of the US, we would be subjected to some knee-jerk reaction. Till our quarterly results are completed this state of affairs may persist.
Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.
Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.