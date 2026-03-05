Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 5 March

From the higher timeframe charts shown below we are noting the Nifty is down now to the next critical support which is the cloud region around 24300. Now , with the prices at cloud support and RSI hitting 40 levels we are looking at a potential rebound situation. However, we should consider how the India Vix has risen and the PCR at 0.78 still has some more room left to the downside. While the rally will attract some bearishness , stock specific action will keep the traders and short-term investors busy.