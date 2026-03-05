Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 5 March

Volatile market scenario continues to keep everyone guessing. With war not showing signs of receding one needs to tread these waters carefully.
On 4 March 2026, Indian equity markets faced sharp declines amid escalating tensions between the United States and Iran, with benchmark indices extending their three-day slide to nearly 4%.
The session opened gap-down as weak global cues and broad-based selling dragged the Nifty close to the 24,300-mark intraday. However, late buying in IT stocks helped limit losses. By close, the Sensex had fallen 1,122.66 points or 1.40% to 79,116.19, while the Nifty shed 385.20 points or 1.55% to settle at 24,480.50.
Here are three stocks to buy or sell as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader for Thursday, 5 March.
Best stocks to buy today (All Buy trades are rates of Equity & Sell rates are based on F&O)
Stock market on 4 March
Broader markets underperformed, with both Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices slipping 2%. The rupee also weakened, breaching the 92-per-dollar level to hit a record intraday low of 92.30 before settling at 92.14, down 67 paise from its previous close.
Among major laggards were Tata Steel, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, SBI Life Insurance, L&T, and JSW Steel, while Coal India, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, and Tech Mahindra managed gains.
Outlook for trading
Trends are clearly disturbed ; however, we continue to hold on to our view that “…we would be looking at the levels of 24500-24600 to hold.”. After a sharp drop yesterday the markets hesitatingly and gradually made their way higher. More road to cover for the market as the trends are indicating that the selling is not yet done. However, the anxious steps that are being taken leaves everyone with a doubt that the road ahead is strewn with landmines that may suddenly explode.
Looking at the recent turn of events, we should factor the possibility of volatile market action that shall continue to dictate the trends. Overall, we should accept that the market shall look to rebound as at the domestic end the situation is not impacted. The global repercussions are forcing the market to reconsider the way forward.
From the higher timeframe charts shown below we are noting the Nifty is down now to the next critical support which is the cloud region around 24300. Now , with the prices at cloud support and RSI hitting 40 levels we are looking at a potential rebound situation. However, we should consider how the India Vix has risen and the PCR at 0.78 still has some more room left to the downside. While the rally will attract some bearishness , stock specific action will keep the traders and short-term investors busy.
Overall, the levels of 24300 could now form a durable low to push the Nifty higher. As the trends try to unfold in the next few days, we would be looking at the levels of 24800 to act as a resistance, a closing above this level is important.
TRIVENI (Cmp 398.90)
TRIVENI: Buy above ₹401, stop ₹378 target ₹448 (Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended: Triveni Engineering and Industries Limited (TEIL) is a leading, diversified Indian conglomerate established in 1932, specializing in sugar, alcohol, and engineering sectors. With sugar sector seeing a brighter future with a growing demand for ethanol this sector is able to take advantage of the commodity market moves. The charts show a strong and steady rise in the last few days that are clearly spelling more potential to the upside. With prices holding well after a V-shaped recovery we can consider that the trends are poised to move higher. Go long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 125.21,
- 52-week high: ₹2300.90,
- Volume: 509.81K
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹370, resistance at ₹460.
- Risk factors: Cyclicality of the sugar sector, raw material price risk and regulator dependency.
- Buy : above ₹401.
- Stop loss: ₹378.
- Target price: ₹448. (2 Months)
GESHIP (Cmp 1354.60)
GESHIP: Buy above ₹1360, stop ₹1275 target ₹1505 (Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended: The Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited (GE Shipping), established in 1948, is India's largest private sector shipping and oilfield services provider operating across two primary business segments: shipping and offshore. A sharp rebound from lower levels on Wednesday is hinting at higher levels to sustain. A formation of a long body candle we are once again discovering some strong trends emerging from support levels that can unfold to take the prices higher. As momentum is holding up once again consider going long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 11.02,
- 52-week high: ₹1374.45,
- Volume: 603.01K.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹1225, resistance at ₹1600.
- Risk factors: Cyclicality and freight rates, geopolitical disruptions and regulatory compliance.
- Buy : above ₹1360
- Stop loss: ₹1275
- Target price: ₹1505 (2 Months)
NATIONALUM (Cmp 373.50)
NATIONALUM: Buy above ₹373, stop ₹355 target ₹415 (Multiday)
Why it’s recommended: National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO), founded in 1981 is a premier, fully integrated producer of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum with captive power and mining facilities. After some steady profit booking in February, the prices slipped into consolidation and garnered support from the cloud region to stage a revival. A steady buying at lower levels clearly indicated that the dips were used to buy into. One of the best performing metal stocks could show more progress to the upside as market revives to explore the bullish potential. Buy.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio: 11.11
- 52-week high: ₹431.60
- Volume: 26.38M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹343, resistance at ₹425.
- Risk factors: Cyclical commodity prices, supply chain disruptions and regulatory changes.
- Buy : above ₹373.
- Stop loss: ₹355.
- Target price: ₹415. (2 Months)
Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.
Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.