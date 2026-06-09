Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 9 June

On Monday, Indian markets traded lower as the Sensex plunged roughly 750 points while the Nifty slipped below the 23,150 mark, led by broad-based selling across financials, IT, mid- and small-caps and only pharma showing relative resilience.
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
SFL (Cmp ₹671.35)
- Why it’s recommended: Sheela Foam Ltd is a global leader in polyurethane (PU) foam manufacturing and home comfort products, with over 18 manufacturing facilities across Asia, Australia, and Europe. The stock after a sharp decline since September 2025 has formed an accumulation pattern leading to a Cup and handle pattern that augurs well for the prices. The recent breakout clearly spells some momentum to the upside. As steady volume build-up is seen we can look initiating long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 48.32,
- 52-week high: ₹768.90,
- Volume: 967.58K
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹595, resistance at ₹800.
- Risk factors: Raw material volatility, aggressive debt-funded acquisitions, and consumer discretionary demand.
- Buy: above ₹675.
- Stop loss: ₹640.
- Target price: ₹750 (2 Months)
FORTIS (Cmp ₹989.10)
- Why it’s recommended: Fortis Healthcare Ltd is a leading integrated healthcare delivery provider in India, operating dozens of hospitals and hundreds of diagnostic centers across the country and neighbouring regions. A long body candle formation with volume despite uncertain market scenario indicates an attempt to rebound. The steady recovery since then forming a rounding pattern has resulted in a strong breakout. With prices moving out of the shadows with the recent Q4 numbers we can now look at some potential upward drift.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 48.32,
- 52-week high: ₹78.30,
- Volume: 45.72M.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹60, resistance at ₹80.
- Risk factors: Earnings are highly dependent on rate decisions and approvals from utility boards in canada and the united states, government caps on treatment costs, pharmaceuticals, and medical devices.
- Buy: above ₹992
- Stop loss: ₹948
- Target price: ₹1096 (2 Months)
DEEPAKFERT (Cmp 1451.60)
- Why it’s recommended: Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corp. Ltd. (DFPCL) is a leading Indian conglomerate manufacturing industrial chemicals, technical ammonium nitrate (TAN), and crop fertilizers. The stock has managed to survive the constant volatility and has also taken advantage of the tailwind in this sector. The stock made a nice rounding pattern and is generating demand on every pullback into the Tenkan Sen and Kijun Sen lines, which have seen some steady buying interest that has propelled the stock higher. With the fresh revival in relative strength index (RSI) one can look to go long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 68.29
- 52-week high: ₹1778.60,
- Volume: 678.05K.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹1350, resistance at ₹1650.
- Risk factors: Cyclical end-market demand, foreign exchange (forex) exposure and company faces stiff competition from international peers.
- Buy: Above ₹1455
- Stop loss: ₹1380
- Target price: ₹1600 (2 Months)
Stock Market Recap
On 8 June 2026, Indian markets opened and traded lower as the Sensex plunged roughly 750 points while the Nifty slipped below the 23,150 mark, led by broad-based selling across financials, IT, mid- and small-caps and only pharma showing relative resilience.
The sell-off was driven by a sharp jump in Brent crude after escalating West Asia hostilities (Iran‑Israel exchanges), weaker global cues from a rout in US tech and Asian bourses, sustained foreign institutional outflows and a softer rupee near 95.35 to the dollar, all of which dented risk appetite domestically.