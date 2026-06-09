Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 9 June

On Monday, Indian markets traded lower as the Sensex plunged roughly 750 points while the Nifty slipped below the 23,150 mark, led by broad-based selling across financials, IT, mid- and small-caps and only pharma showing relative resilience.
On Monday, Indian markets traded lower as the Sensex plunged roughly 750 points while the Nifty slipped below the 23,150 mark, led by broad-based selling across financials, IT, mid- and small-caps and only pharma showing relative resilience.
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
SFL (Cmp ₹671.35)
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
SFL (Cmp ₹671.35)
- Why it’s recommended: Sheela Foam Ltd is a global leader in polyurethane (PU) foam manufacturing and home comfort products, with over 18 manufacturing facilities across Asia, Australia, and Europe. The stock after a sharp decline since September 2025 has formed an accumulation pattern leading to a Cup and handle pattern that augurs well for the prices. The recent breakout clearly spells some momentum to the upside. As steady volume build-up is seen we can look initiating long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 48.32,
- 52-week high: ₹768.90,
- Volume: 967.58K
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹595, resistance at ₹800.
- Risk factors: Raw material volatility, aggressive debt-funded acquisitions, and consumer discretionary demand.
- Buy: above ₹675.
- Stop loss: ₹640.
- Target price: ₹750 (2 Months)
FORTIS (Cmp ₹989.10)
- Why it’s recommended: Fortis Healthcare Ltd is a leading integrated healthcare delivery provider in India, operating dozens of hospitals and hundreds of diagnostic centers across the country and neighbouring regions. A long body candle formation with volume despite uncertain market scenario indicates an attempt to rebound. The steady recovery since then forming a rounding pattern has resulted in a strong breakout. With prices moving out of the shadows with the recent Q4 numbers we can now look at some potential upward drift.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 48.32,
- 52-week high: ₹78.30,
- Volume: 45.72M.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹60, resistance at ₹80.
- Risk factors: Earnings are highly dependent on rate decisions and approvals from utility boards in canada and the united states, government caps on treatment costs, pharmaceuticals, and medical devices.
- Buy: above ₹992
- Stop loss: ₹948
- Target price: ₹1096 (2 Months)
DEEPAKFERT (Cmp 1451.60)
- Why it’s recommended: Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corp. Ltd. (DFPCL) is a leading Indian conglomerate manufacturing industrial chemicals, technical ammonium nitrate (TAN), and crop fertilizers. The stock has managed to survive the constant volatility and has also taken advantage of the tailwind in this sector. The stock made a nice rounding pattern and is generating demand on every pullback into the Tenkan Sen and Kijun Sen lines, which have seen some steady buying interest that has propelled the stock higher. With the fresh revival in relative strength index (RSI) one can look to go long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 68.29
- 52-week high: ₹1778.60,
- Volume: 678.05K.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹1350, resistance at ₹1650.
- Risk factors: Cyclical end-market demand, foreign exchange (forex) exposure and company faces stiff competition from international peers.
- Buy: Above ₹1455
- Stop loss: ₹1380
- Target price: ₹1600 (2 Months)
Stock Market Recap
On 8 June 2026, Indian markets opened and traded lower as the Sensex plunged roughly 750 points while the Nifty slipped below the 23,150 mark, led by broad-based selling across financials, IT, mid- and small-caps and only pharma showing relative resilience.
The sell-off was driven by a sharp jump in Brent crude after escalating West Asia hostilities (Iran‑Israel exchanges), weaker global cues from a rout in US tech and Asian bourses, sustained foreign institutional outflows and a softer rupee near 95.35 to the dollar, all of which dented risk appetite domestically.
At around mid‑morning, the Sensex was down about 598 points and the Nifty near 23,180, with FIIs having sold aggressively in the week and concerns over higher US rate expectations adding pressure on equities. Market strategists said momentum favoured bears with possible support only if the Nifty tested the 22,800–22,900 zone, while crude and geopolitical news remained the principal overhangs for NSE trading that day.
Outlook for Trading
Nifty has been on a roller coaster ride and the attempt to rebound has been quite weak. The June series, the broader indices attempt to revive, has been reset as every recovery is rendered ineffective. The steady attempt at moving higher in May series will need more encouraging triggers.
RBI did not offer much rope in the recent policy by maintaining a status quo on the rates. It would now look for triggers from the macro numbers. With the news on the war front not stabilizing we could witness a volatile market trend in the coming week. Bank Nifty has been clearly under listless while maintaining an upward bias that has generated widespread disappointment. The market was largely docile as the participants were getting mixed signals about government initiative to improve the fiscal deficit.
In last week's letter, we were looking for a rally to emerge. From the chart below, we can note that the gap levels have been filled. An inverted hammer has been formed at the start of the week suggesting that we are poised at a tentative stage as we finished the week strongly.
The Bank Nifty has been a bit of a laggard as there wasn’t any specific news for the sector and so the Nifty lacked the usual contribution that this sector gives to its moves. It was therefore left to the other sectors to carry the day. But the breadth was good overall and helped to trigger stock-specific actions. The options build-up also indicated that the sentiment had changed again to bearish trends as we begin the week.
At the moment, the bearishness has been dragging the index lower. Until we see Nifty move below 24000 decisively, the Open Interest data retains that 24500 as the next set of resistance emerging. As the market is in play, we need to be quick to profit-take, as the trend lacks sufficient steam to move strongly in either direction.
Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.
Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.